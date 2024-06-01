Trust your instincts

I am pursuing Pharm. D. What are the career opportunities in India, in the government service and in the public sector? Darpan

Dear Darpan,

In the government sector, you can be a pharmacist in a government hospital, a primary health centre, or other healthcare facilities or become a drug inspector in government agency such as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) or the State Drugs Control Departments. As a research scientist, you can work in a government research institute, a pharmaceutical laboratory, or an academic institution or pursue teaching and research in government colleges, universities, or pharmacy schools. Across the private sector, openings are available across the pharmaceutical industry, hospital pharmacies, and public health. Overall, career opportunities span healthcare delivery, pharmaceutical regulation, research, education, and industry roles. Make sure you choose a path that aligns with your interests, skills, and long-term career goals.

I am in the third-year of B.Com. through a distance education programme. My marks in Class 12 (Commerce stream) were average. I know my career options are limited but have no idea what they are. Priyanka

Dear Priyanka,

You can consider Accounting and Finance and work as an accountant, auditor, tax consultant, financial analyst, or investment banker in corporate firms, accounting firms, financial institutions, or consulting companies. Consider pursuing professional certifications such as Chartered Accountancy (CA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) to enhance your prospects. Many banks and financial institutions recruit B.Com. graduates for roles such as bank clerk, probationary officer, customer service representative, or financial advisor. Explore opportunities in retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, wealth management, or insurance sectors. You can pursue careers in business management, sales, marketing, operations, supply chain management, human resources, or entrepreneurship.

Various government organisations and public sector companies also recruit B.Com. graduates for administrative, clerical, or finance-related roles. Prepare for competitive exams such as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), or State Public Service Commissions for positions such as tax assistant, assistant auditor, account officer, or clerk in government departments.

If you have strong analytical and quantitative skills, you can pursue a career in data analysis, business analytics, or market research across industries like IT, finance, consulting, e-commerce, or market research firms. Consider starting a business venture if you have entrepreneurial aspirations. Explore retail, e-commerce, consulting, finance, or service industry opportunities. Or maybe pursue higher education to enhance your current skills and qualifications. You can do a Master of Commerce (M.Com.), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Finance (MFin), or specialised diplomas/certifications in areas of your interest.

I am in the final-year of CA; I am unsure if I should set up a practice, look for a job, or go abroad. How can I resolve this dilemma? Virat

Dear Virat,

Assess your options systematically, gather information, seek guidance, and consider your personal and professional goals to make a well-informed decision, which will depend on your individual circumstances, priorities, and aspirations. Trust your instincts, consider what feels right for you personally and professionally, and be open to adjusting plans as you gain clarity and insight. Assess your personal strengths and consider what aspects of accounting and finance you enjoy most, whether you prefer working independently or in a team, and what type of work environment and lifestyle you want. Assess the current market demand for CAs in your area or industry of interest. Research job opportunities, market trends, and salaries in your region and abroad. Evaluate availability of clients and business prospects if you’re considering setting up your own practice. Explore the pros and cons and consider your earning potential, job stability, work-life balance, growth opportunities, financial stability, risk tolerance, and willingness to invest time and resources into pursuing each career path along with personal fulfilment. Reach out to professionals who have experience in each of the career paths you are considering and connect with fellow CAs, business owners, recruiters, and professionals working abroad to learn about their experiences, challenges, and advice to make an informed decision.

I am in Class 11 (Humanities). I love History and Political Science. I also enjoy reading fiction. What options do I have after Class 12? Gurnoor

Dear Gurnoor,

Consider various internships, volunteering opportunities, or extracurricular activities in your area of interest to gain practical experience and insights into different career paths. You could do a Bachelor’s in History, Political Science, or English Literature or consider a Liberal Arts programme as it provides a broad-based education encompassing various disciplines and fosters critical thinking, creativity, and interdisciplinary perspectives. You can also attempt at the UPSC with your keen interest in History and Political Science. This exam opens up career opportunities in various government services. Research and academia is another interesting career cluster. You can work as a researcher, academician, or professor in universities, research institutes, or think tanks. Journalism and Media, Public Policy and Advocacy, Library Science and Archival Studies, Creative Writing and Publishing, Digital Humanities and Cultural Heritage are also other career fields that you can check out.