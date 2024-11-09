Trump’s triumph: What it means for study-abroad aspirants from India

Donald Trump has not only won the U.S. Presidential elections in 2024 but also the popular vote, which he did not do in 2016. He has earned a bigger mandate now, a large part of which can be attributed to his vigorous campaigning against immigration although much of the rhetoric has been about illegal immigration.

Mr. Trump is therefore expected to make significant decisions during the next four years on a wide variety of issues, including immigration and inflation. Indian parents and students would be concerned about the potential impact on the study-abroad chances of Indians.

Quality of higher education, research in the U.S.A.

The United States has long been the world’s leading higher education destination. The sheer number and quality of its top-tier colleges contribute significantly to its pre-eminence. In the QS World University Rankings 2025, the United States has 36 universities in the top 100, significantly outperforming any other country. Top American universities receive considerable funding from their government. For example, in 2024 alone, the U.S. government allocated close to $250 billion to its institutes of higher education.

Such substantial financial support drives cutting-edge research and innovation, moving the United States to the forefront of scientific discovery and technological growth, and consequently the world’s largest economy for decades. This fosters a dynamic environment that attracts and develops highly qualified international students, and their talent in turn helps the U.S. maintain its worldwide dominance. Most Indian students enter the U.S. through student visas, such as the popular F-1 visa. Last year, the U.S. issued more than 1.4 lakh student visas to Indian students, which is the highest number from any country in the world, for the 3rd consecutive year.

OPT & H-1B: Legal pathways

The Optional Practical Training (OPT) program provides overseas students with a valuable opportunity to get practical work experience in the United States, complementing their academic studies with real-world applications. OPT offers a three-year extension to students pursuing degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), allowing them to immerse themselves in the American workforce and perhaps contribute to significant research and innovation.

Non-STEM students are eligible for a one-year OPT term in which they can utilize their expertise in a professional context. OPT thus acts as a link between academic endeavours and employment goals, and it is during their OPT that Indians typically apply for an H-1B work visa through their American employer.

There are 65,000 H1-B visas issued every year, via a lottery system. The advantage of doing one’s higher education in the U.S. is that an additional 20,000 H1-B visas are allocated to foreign students who have earned a Master’s degree or Ph.D from a U.S. universityor college. An H1-B visa has a maximum permissible duration of up to six years, which is more than sufficient to launch one’s career and pay back education loans.

Having said that, the H-1B is a non-immigrant visa, and the process of converting an H-1B visa into a permanent residency permit (a.k.a Green Card) is a different matter altogether, especially for Indian nationals who have the longest Green Card applicant queue compared to any other country in the world.

Trump’s stance on immigration

Legal and illegal immigration are different, even if many Americans are unaware of the distinction. Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is willing to end illegal immigration while supporting legal immigration. Everyone knows how he feels about illegal immigration because he was the first president to build “the wall” during his first term. Let us now turn our attention to legal immigration, which is a source of concern for Indian parents, working professionals, and students.

During his first term, Mr. Trump and his fellow Republicans proposed a points-based immigration system as part of the RAISE Act. In this system, merit would be the deciding factor, rather than the lottery system which is based on luck. His purpose was to encourage the admittance of highly skilled immigrants who could contribute to the U.S. economy in ways and amounts that could not be met entirely by American natives. However, the Bill was strongly opposed by the Democrats and did not become law at the time.

Trump even tweeted about how Indian immigrants consistently triumphed in the U.S. at the expense of Americans. He is said to have cited an example of how India benefited at the expense of the U.S., in the context of the H-1B US visa rejection of Kunal Bahl (the founder of Indian E-Commerce Startup, Snapdeal).

Top institutions are well aware of the quality that Indian students bring to their halls. Universities near the bottom of the pile, however, can be viewed with suspicion. However, if all other things were equal, Mr. Trump would not want to give preference to foreigners — even those who are legally in the country — at the expense of Americans.

Mr. Trump also opposes birth-citizenship tourism, family-based chain immigration (not close relatives, but next circle), and other methods of getting the legal right to reside and work in the U.S. since they are seen as exploiting the American system.

Choice of decision-maker

Ultimately, Mr. Trump’s choice of who he gives authority over legal immigration will determine how much is decided or carried out. During his first administration, for example, he had advisors like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller who opposed legal immigration paths, even for skilled workers who could boost the US economy.

Interestingly, Elon Musk, who has been a vocal and visible supporter this election, recently agreed to a tweet that sought the implementation of more effective immigration pathways to meet the demand for talented professionals in the U.S. Since the tweet calls for action by “someone like Elon”, it could mean that Mr. Musk might agree to see this task through, should Mr. Trump choose to entrust him with the responsibility.

Furthermore, some of Trump’s advisors, like Vivek Ramaswamy, are bright and well-spoken offspring of lawful Indian immigrants. Usha Vance, the daughter of lawful Indian immigrants, is married to J.D. Vance, Trump’s vice president. He has therefore had numerous opportunities to witness and respect the contributions that lawful immigrants may make.

We must now wait and see to whom Trump assigns the task of immigration reform, and if he will make the decision and assign them merely execution responsibilities or if he will also allow them to influence the choices.

(Pavithra Srinivasan earned her Master’s degree in Engineering from Stanford University with a 100% fellowship. She worked for hi-tech companies and startups in Silicon Valley before returning to India. Pavithra is Co-founder & COO of Galvanize Global Education that provides guidance for study-abroad aspirants in international universities)