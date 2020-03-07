Truly global

I completed my under graduation in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and a post graduation in it from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. During these years, I developed an interest in Human Resources and further research made me want to pursue a degree in Human Resources. That led to me pursuing a degree in Human Resource Management (with CIPD pathway).

I applied to a number of prestigious institutions in the U.K. and Europe in 2018 and eventually finalised University of Sheffield because of its academic excellence, global reputation and course structure.

The Management School is Triple Crown accredited by AMBA (Association of MBAs), AACSB (Associate to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), and EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System). My course grants me exemptions towards the CIPD Level 7 Diploma in Human Resource Management.

Apart from Human Resources, the course offers modules such as Accounting and Strategic Management to transform students into well-rounded professionals. I was anxious about the teaching methods used in the U.K., but I was relieved by the amount of guidance the university offered through their skill centres.

Diversity

I have also received an International Postgraduate Student Scholarship from the University — a 10% reduction on my tuition fees. This course is intense but I still work as a Postgraduate Student Ambassador. Working and simultaneously managing my studies helps me enhance my time management skills.

Here, I feel like I truly belong to a global community. I have met many students from diverse parts of the world. Interacting with peers from different cultures greatly enhances my knowledge about the world.

The experiences and knowledge that I am gaining here will remain with me throughout my life and will play a significant role in my professional achievements.

The writer is pursuing MSc Human Resource Management (with CIPD pathway) from Sheffield University Management School, University of Sheffield, the U.K.