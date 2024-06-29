Transforming universities into sustainability hubs

In response to growing environmental concerns and the focus on shaping a sustainable future, Indian universities are moving towards integrating sustainability values into their core curricula and campus culture. This goes beyond the confines of campuses and aims to instill in students the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to confront pressing sustainability challenges.

Recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2021 as Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), this transformative approach seeks to empower the next generation with the tools to navigate the complex web of global issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, resource depletion, and inequality. ESD fosters a sense of agency among students, enabling them to make informed decisions and contribute collectively towards building inclusive communities and environmental protection.

Multidisciplinary approach

Recognising the urgency of the sustainability imperative, universities across India are introducing a plethora of courses and programmes focused on sustainable development, environmental studies, and social responsibility. For instance, a leading social science institute in Mumbai has programmes such as Master’s in Sustainable Livelihoods and Natural Resources Governance. Such courses transcend traditional disciplinary boundaries and provide students with a comprehensive understanding of sustainability issues.

Universities are evolving into sustainability hubs, supporting faculty members from various departments in crafting educational experiences that empower students and nurture a new generation capable of driving global change. This multidisciplinary approach not only offers diverse courses but also emphasises integration of sustainable practices. For instance, adopting solar energy can lead to up to 70% energy savings, while water conservation measures like leak detection and rainwater harvesting can also achieve up to 70% reductions in water usage. Effective waste segregation methods further promote recycling, composting and thereby reducing landfill waste.

Emphasis on sustainability

A sustainable educational institute places a strong emphasis on sustainability in both teaching and research. For instance, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Center for Excellence offers many options dedicated to advancing sustainability research reflecting a broader trend where universities are not only integrating sustainability into academic programmes but also creating specially curated offerings aligned with UN SDGs, along with significantly increasing funding for research. This means that universities are not only offering courses such as Environmental Science, Wastewater Engineering and Materials and Air Pollution, but also integrating sustainability knowledge into more traditional courses such as Civil Engineering and Urban Planning and Development.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) outlined principles to create a sustainable campus environment for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in 2020. This includes initiatives such as promoting renewable energy sources, waste reduction, green building practices, and more. The Government of India also launched the ‘Not Zero-Net Zero’ initiative in 75 universities.

Universities embracing sustainability go beyond their traditional role and contribute substantially to research and development. By doing so, they also involve a broader array of stakeholders in the critical sustainability discourse. By aligning with student values and integrating sustainability throughout the curriculum, universities become true sustainability hubs that not only impart knowledge but also instill a profound sense of responsibility towards the environment.

The writer is President, SSN Institutions, and Pro-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai.