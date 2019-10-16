Train of thought

We stood, all excited, in front of the school gate. We were to depart for the annual trek with class IX students. The plan was to take a train from Varanasi to Dehradun and then travel by road till the base-camp. Our feet would take us further — up and down the Himalayan paths.

One of the parents who had come to see his son off suddenly asked, “Why are you all travelling by rail? Why does the school not arrange for air travel?” Surprised, and not keen to argue moments before we left for an event many of us had long since awaited, I smiled and responded meekly.

The questions, however, kept visiting and re-visiting me once the train began to move and students were enjoying at their assigned berths.

Learning opportunities

Train travel holds the potential to educate us, about our country, in a manner that few other avenues can boast of. They teach us about the world beyond our protected campuses (and homes) and sanitised text books. They enable us to converse, share food, newspapers and more with people — unknown and also different from us in multiple ways.

It is especially crucial, in today’s time, as we increasingly interact within our small worlds and get paranoid about a lot beyond the world we are familiar with. The train lover in me has, since long, believed that trains best represent the mind boggling diversity of our country. All this, of course, is besides showing us our country. Writers have, since years, waxed eloquent about train travel. From Dom Moraes’ awe at how vast the country appeared during night journeys, to Douglas Dewar’s description of birdwatching from the windows.

Then, of course, there is the entire ecology debate. That of flights’ contribution to global warming. As Roger Tyers writes in It’s time to wake up to the devastating impact flying has on the environment, “Although no other human activity pushes individual emission levels as fast and as high as air travel, most of us don’t stop to think about its carbon impact”. Environment is not an issue discussed in too many Indian homes either. But what of the schools which teach environment conservation in classrooms? Do they engage in the flight and train travel debate from this lens, or take the easier way out?

We also need to ponder whether, in today’s time, when ‘pedestrian’ stands for ‘mediocre’ or ‘mundane’, we take up flights to reflect our status in society, or on account of peer pressure. In other words, if one is well endowed financially, trains are passé.

The clichéd line that we save time if we take flights as opposed to trains, makes little sense in most cases, like clichés do. The questions we could ask are — what do we then do with the time we save? How do we put to use the time we get in trains? In this case, time together as a group outside our ‘regular’ space.

Trains present challenges as well — these include dirty toilets and rowdy co-passengers. However, like our society, a lot has changed with trains too, during recent times, and for the better.

Coming back to the parent’s suggestion, I still wonder on the point of students’ taking multiple flights, each way, to reach Dehradun and then moving by road, to trek in the hills.

The writer blogs at nimesh-ved.blogspot.com and can be reached at nimesh.explore@gmail.com