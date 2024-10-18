Toy trains, puppet shows and in-house farms: How some schools are stimulating and engaging students

Four-and-half year old Inaaya Siddique’s high point on a typical day in school is the ride on the toy train in her school campus. “I love the toy train. I get to sit with my friends. We laugh and have fun. We make train noises and shout out, ‘hip-hip hurray’,” she says with obvious delight. Inaaya is a student of Delhi Public School, Indore. Rukshar Siddique, her mother, is happy too. “There hasn’t been a single day when Inaaya said no to school,” she says, giving credit to the toy train

Once synonymous with the bright lights and bustling corridors of malls and amusement parks, toy trains are now making their way into an unexpected territory: schools, colleges, and even hostels. They may cost between ₹7 lakh to ₹50 lakh, depending on their size and capacity. But they are a source of great delight for students of schools, leveraging a child’s fascination with trains in general. One toy train vendor says he has supplied toy trains that run inside campuses to around 150 schools across India -- from Chennai through Indore to Kolkata and Rajasthan.

While toy trains are pure fun, schools are also investing in engaging activities and modern facilities that support learning as well. Fun has become the need of the hour, as it encourages to engage students towards sustainable attention spans.

A multi-temperature swimming pool can cost between ₹50 to ₹75 lakh. These are all weather facilities. Sports complexes offer a range of outdoor and indoor games, including basketball, tennis and athletics with investments of ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore. Air Conditioned buses and classrooms have become the norm in private schools. A Montessori-style learning room can cost ₹8 to ₹12 lakh.

The chug-chug experience

Urmi Banerjee, Head of Department of the Junior Section of DPS Indore, says the school has had a toy train on campus for the past seven years. “It’s a source of great fun and excitement for the kids when they get a chance to go on a toy train picnic. It encourages them to return to their studies with more focus and enthusiasm. We’ve observed noticeable changes in students’ behavior before and after a ride. It’s a real motivator for the rest of the week.”

Ravi Kumar, the owner of E-Fuel Automotive, a company that specialises in toy train manufacturing, spoke about the surge in demand. “We’ve seen a massive increase in inquiries from schools and colleges in the post-COVID years. Institutions are looking for something unique to offer their students, and the toy trains fit that need perfectly. We’ve customised trains for schools with cartoon themes.”

The toy trains are not really trains. They look like ones with tracks and tyres but are actually just battery operated vehicles and can be driven by anyone with a valid driving license.

The trains can carry up to 50 people at one go. DPS Indore opted for a track-based toy train that can comfortably seat 30 children at a time. The three-bogie train was purchased for ₹22 lakh. E-Fuel Automotive’s toy trains range in price from ₹7 lakh to ₹50 lakh, depending on the size and customisation.

A popular activity in schools like Don Bosco High School in Kolkata and DPS Indore is toy train picnics that simulate hill station journeys, allowing children to imagine scenic landscapes like those of Shimla or Dehradun. Such imaginative play sparks creativity and storytelling skills in young minds, encouraging them to think beyond their immediate surroundings.

Imaginative trips such as these also allow children to practice narrative skills, as they recount their ‘journey’ and describe the scenes they envision. Urmi Banerjee, said that after these trips, children are more eager to participate in studies and can express themselves with greater confidence and creativity.

“Train rides charge up children for the day. When they know there is a train picnic, they are excited all day, and they are observed to be more active and participatory after the train trips,” Banerjee said.

Learning through nature

As part of their effort to integrate real-world learning into their curricula, Shishukunj in Indore has created farm areas within the campus where children can learn about farming, plant growth, meet cattle and dogs, and the importance of spending time in nature. These visits are not just fun outings but provide students with a hands-on experience of planting, watering, and taking care of crops and animals.

“I like farm trips because I can meet cows there, but such trips exhaust me physically,” said 5-year-old Diyan when asked about the farm trips in his school.

By engaging with natural elements, students develop a deeper appreciation for the environment and begin to understand the interconnectedness of living systems.

Creative expression is a key part of holistic education, and schools are finding innovative ways to foster it. Puppet theatres, for example, are being used to enhance storytelling and communication skills in young children. Don Bosco High School in Matunga, Mumbai, organises puppet shows where students not only watch but also create and perform their own puppet plays. These activities develop children’s language and storytelling skills, imagination, and teamwork.

Teachers note how students’ language skills improve as they express stories through characters. These theatres allow them to live out imaginary scenarios, which builds empathy and understanding.

Music and classes are also becoming a staple in many schools. Instrumental music lessons introduce children to the basics of playing instruments while also encouraging a lifelong love and passion for music. Learning an instrument has been proven to enhance memory, concentration, and even math skills, making these lessons both entertaining and educational.

To ensure that students are exposed to a variety of experiences, preschools are organising monthly activity days, such as ‘Rainy Day’ celebrations where children enjoy rain dances in artificial rain and traditional monsoon snacks like corn and pakoras. These events not only provide entertainment but also foster cultural awareness and inclusivity.

Festival celebrations have become a key part of the school calendar, with schools ensuring that all religious and cultural festivals are celebrated. This promotes an inclusive environment where students learn about diversity and respect for all cultures. DAV Bhubaneshwar holds special events during Diwali, Eid, and Christmas, encouraging students to understand and appreciate different cultural practices.

Also to involve families in school life, many institutions are now organising special events like ‘Grandparents’ Day.’ Schools like DPS Indore and Loreto Day School invite grandparents to spend time with their grandchildren at school, allowing them to bond through activities such as storytelling, games, and shared meals. These events strengthen family ties and provide students with a sense of belonging and continuity between generations.

Baby pools are becoming increasingly popular for early swimming lessons, teaching kids coordination while boosting physical activity. Schools are also integrating learning tools like geometry sets and math problem games, making academic subjects more interactive and fun. Puppet theatres are another creative outlet, encouraging children to develop language and communication skills while enhancing their imagination. All these initiatives highlight a growing trend where schools are investing in multi-sensory experiences that are said to nurture a child’s overall development.

Emotional support

Dr Sanchia, a child psychologist at NIMHANS Bengaluru, says: “Children today are navigating a world filled with constant stimuli, both online and offline, and schools must create environments that not only nurture academic growth but also focus on emotional and social development. Activities like toy train rides, puppet shows, and interactive play are not just ‘breaks’ from learning, they are vital for developing resilience, empathy, and collaboration.”

“When children are engaged in joyful, hands-on experiences, they’re more likely to retain information and feel confident in their ability to express themselves. Schools that prioritise this holistic, well-rounded approach are equipping students not just for academic success, but for life. They are teaching them how to cope with stress, how to communicate effectively, and how to adapt to challenges—all essential skills for their future,” she added.