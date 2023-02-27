Towards brighter prospects

I have completed my Bachelor’s in English Literature, Communication, and Journalism and am doing an internship at an advertising company. I plan to do my Master’s in Advertising next year in the U.K. What are the scope and future prospects of this field in India and abroad? Adhvaid

Dear Adhvaid,

By trade reports and global measures, the U.K.’s advertising sector is one of the leading performers worldwide with an employability rate of over 90%. You could branch into any specialisation that you enjoy the most or work with a combination of paid search advertising, social media advertising, native advertising, display advertising, print advertising, broadcast advertising or outdoor advertising. Job roles include being an Advertising Manager, a PR Manager, a Business Development Manager, a Corporate Manager, or a Marketing manager. Other career options include graphic designing, web designing, content writing or copywriting, market research, event planning, and so on. It is perfect for someone who likes to do a bit of everything media related and is highly creative.

I have completed my B.A. Economics and am currently doing M.Sc. Econometrics and Financial Technology. I want to know the prospects. Subin

Dear Subin,

A specialisation in Econometrics and Finance has ample career prospects across sectors such as urban and rural development, the finance sector, foreign trade, colleges and universities, and government services. This has become a very important tool for empirical research in both finance and accounting. The skill is very important across logistics, management, asset-pricing, corporate finance, options, and conducting financial accounting and hence opens itself to a wide range of opportunities. Multinationals, banks, various consultancy offices, and research institutes are always on the lookout for fresh graduates to be employed as economic analysts, finance economists, econometricians, economic advisors, and economists. You could also work on your Ph.D. and consider new areas of research.

My 12-year-old is in Class 7 (ICSE). She is interested in writing, learning other languages (at the beginner level for Spanish, French, Korean and Japanese), painting, craftwork and music (doing Trinity Music Grade exams in Music Theory, Violin and Piano). She plays Basketball and Chess and is an above-average student in academics. I am not sure how to guide her. What course or degree would be good for her? Josephine

Dear Josephine,

While this is amazing, please ensure that she doesn’t burn out with all this activity. She has two more years before she needs to make subject choices. Once she is 14, I suggest you get a career profile done to help her identify her hobbies and interests from her academic pursuits. For now let her enjoy her childhood because, as intellectually inclined as she is, her social and emotional needs are that of a 12-year-old.

I have done B.A. History and Political Science followed by M.A. in Medieval Indian History from Jamia Millia Islamia. What are my career options? I want to work from home and have fairly good writing and speaking skills. Sakshi

Dear Sakshi,

Some career options for you are becoming an Archivist, a Museum Education Officer, a Civil Service Administrator, a Historical Research Assistant, a Curator, a government advisor, a conservation consultant, and/or a History Teacher/Lecturer/Professor. Working from home has limited scope; nevertheless, you can explore becoming a historian, a creative, technical writer, a communications coordinator, a cultural heritage specialist, or look out for content development opportunities that you can contribute to from the comfort of your home.