Tough choices

I am an IT ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) professional with over 15 years of experience. I want a career change, preferably after doing an MBA. Please suggest some options and the pros/cons in this regard. — Raj

Dear Raj,

Combining your 15 years of IT Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) experience with the business expertise of an MBA, you will be poised to take on a leadership position in the field. So, go for it! There is a growing need for skilled employees to implement, use and upgrade ERP software to increase efficiency and help organisations stay competitive. You could do this from any premier MBA institute in the country or go abroad and do a specialisation in ERP, Accounting, Business Analytics, Finance, International Business, Healthcare Management, Operations Management and so on. The scope is pretty huge. You will need to study hard, though, and that might be the only challenge, given that you are used to working now and haven’t been a student in a while.

I am 21 and I completed my graduation last year. I am currently preparing for Grade B government exams. While preparing for these exams, I have developed an interest in Law. Is there are any way that I can do the course from a university without hampering my preparation? It can be distance learning course as I am not going to practice Law. — Manvendra Singh Chauhan

Dear Manvendra,

Yes, there are many distance education universities offering courses in Law via distance education. Eligibility for LLB is graduation in any discipline, so you qualify. Do look through http://www.indiaeduinfo.com/ to get more information and good luck to you.

I am pursuing B.Tech (ECE) from Manipal Institute of Technology. Due to backlogs, I have lost one year and I am in my sixth Semester instead of eighth. My GPA is just six. Now, I have realised that I want to pursue my master's abroad. Can I get admission in any good university in the U.S., if I get a good GRE score? What is the required GRE score and other requirements to achieve my goal? — Rohan. K

Dear Rohan,

If you are planning to get into a top master’s program in the U.S., you need a good GRE score in the application process. The GRE scores would differ depending upon the school and the subjects you select. 150-165 is the average score on Verbal test and 160-175 is the average on Quantitative test for a reputed college/university.

Please focus on building your portfolio and enhancing your CV with extra curricular achievements, sports and music credentials. Also, please focus on your GPA, it is indicative of the student’s academic potential and certainly counts. Good luck!

I am 18 years old and am currently pursuing my graduate in commerce. I will be writing the CA Foundation exams and if I clear those exams, should I drop-out of college and join for IPCC or should I continue my graduation and pursue CA later? — Aswathi Rajeev

Dear Aswathi,

Yes it is challenging, I agree. What do you want to do eventually in life? Be a Chartered Accountancy (CA) or complete your BCom (honours), as doing both together is not possible anymore.

Commerce teachers suggest that students should either choose CA or pursue B.Com from an open university if they want to do CA. However, doing B.Com (honours) will not be easy for students if they want to go for CA. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India mandates that if you wish to do BCom, you can pursue CA only after that now.

A student who wants to pursue CA needs to appear for a Common Proficiency Test (CPT - held twice a year in June and Dec), for which the eligibility is Class XII. Nine months after this test, the student is eligible for the Integrated Professional Competency Course (IPCC – also held twice a year in May and Nov). After which the student does an ‘articleship’ of three- and- a- half years. A student cannot do articleship while pursuing B.Com. So, one can appear for the IPCC in her/his B.Com final year and pursue articleship. This means a student will now require six-and-a-half years to acquire both the degrees.

