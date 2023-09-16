Top skill-based courses to take up after Class 12

September 16, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

What course should one take up after Class 12? This is a constant dilemma for students and their parents. Here are a few skill-based courses that will allow students to tailor their education to match their aspirations and professional goals.

B.Sc. Automobile Servicing: This programme provides expertise and skills in automotive technology and maintenance by covering topics such as automotive engineering, technology, vehicle diagnostics, electronics, workshop practices, management and customer service, vehicle inspection and maintenance, emissions and environmental impact, safety, and internship or practical training. Automobile service and repair is a widely growing industry employing many different professionals, from mechanics to collision repair technicians to service managers and the opportunity in India is still evolving.

B.Sc. Natural Language Processing (NLP): This specialised programme focuses on the study of computer algorithms and techniques used to process and understand human language. NLP covers a range of subjects related to Computer Science and linguistics, such as Introduction to Natural Language Processing, Programming and Data Structures, Machine Learning, Linguistics, Computational Linguistics, Statistical Methods for NLP, Information Retrieval, Sentiment Analysis, and much more. Job opportunities are growing rapidly across the globe.

B.Sc. Mobile Hardware Technology: Another specialised programme on the study of mobile device parts, architectures, and technologies, it offers a solid grounding in mobile hardware design, development, and optimisation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in Mobile Hardware Technology will grow by 5% by 2031 with around 5,300 job openings each year.

BBA CSR and Sustainability: The focus here is on integrating ethical, social, and environmental considerations into business practices. The course highlights areas such as corporate social responsibility, sustainability principles, environmental management, social impact and stakeholder engagement, ethical decision-making, corporate governance and transparency, sustainable supply chain management, reporting and measurement, social entrepreneurship, and business ethics and legal compliance for a deep understanding of the field. With a vast range of job offerings, this is currently a great career option.

BBA Tour and Travel Operation: Combining elements of business administration with specialised training in the tourism industry, this course offers the knowledge and skills necessary to operate and manage tour and travel businesses. After the pandemic, the travel and tourism sector has been growing steadily and research studies say that it will generate nearly double the number of jobs by 2025.

BBA Entrepreneurship and Startups: With an aim to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among students, it helps students develop their problem-solving, critical thinking, and decision-making skills and also emphasises business fundamentals, startup management, the entrepreneurship ecosystem, practical experience, networking, and mentorship. With sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, engineering and service seeing new start-up opportunities, the time for this is here.

The writer is a second-generation entrepreneur and Executive Vice President of AISECT Group and Director of AISECT Group of Universities.