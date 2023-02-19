Top Five IT Certifications for 2023

February 19, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST

Given the rapid changes in technology today, the capabilities required in the IT sector are different from earlier times. This involves reskilling and keeping up with developments and also ensuring that one’s credentials are current. While certifications are not always necessary to prove skills, they are enablers that get one past the recruiter and into a meeting with the hiring manager. So, here’s a look at five certifications that will be in demand this year:

Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP): This globally recognised credential is offered by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or (ISC²), a global non-profit that encourages the adoption of cloud computing best practices. Leading companies including IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services support the CCSP certificate.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP): Another certification from the ISC², this one demonstrates expertise in IT security and information assurance. It includes topics such as organisational structure, security and risk management, asset security, security operations, identity and access management (IAM), security assessment and testing, and security engineering.

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH): Offered through the EC-Council, this demonstrates the ability to find vulnerabilities in computer systems and prevent hacking. An ethical hacker employs the same tools, strategies, and expertise as a malicious one to improve security protocols and prevent future attacks. He/she helps find weaknesses in networks and systems and works on protecting the company from potential threats.

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL): The framework for the management of IT-enabled services, the ITIL4 end-to-end operating model governs the design, distribution, and ongoing improvement of tech-enabled goods and services. As a result, its role in the overall company strategy is vital.

Project Management Professional (PMP): The standard for project management experts, this course covers all the recent best practices in the industry and certifies that the holder is capable of handling the work of a project manager.

The writer is an IT governance, IT security and IT risk management professional and member of the ISACA Emerging Trends Working Group