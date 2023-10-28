Top 10 financial concepts every college student should know

October 28, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

Financial literacy is an indispensable skill that every college student should possess to navigate the complexities of managing personal finances and secure a stable financial future. According to a study by IBEF, only 24% of the adult population in India are financially literate, and there is a significant gap between urban and rural areas. From understanding compound interest to utilising student discounts and financial resources, the following concepts are crucial for financial success.

Budget prep

Creating a comprehensive budget isn’t just about tracking expenses; it is about crafting a financial blueprint. Allocate a portion of your monthly allowance, typically around 20%, for savings and investments. Break down your budget to cover essentials such as accommodation, transportation, and study materials, and earmark a reasonable amount for leisure and entertainment.

Power of compounding

Harnessing the magic of compounding can lead to remarkable outcomes. Even modest investments, when compounded over time, can yield substantial returns. By starting to invest or save early, you can benefit from long-term growth due to the compounding effect.

Stock market

Dipping toes into the stock market need not be overwhelming. Begin by investing in blue-chip stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These avenues provide exposure to diverse sectors while minimising risk. Indian students can initiate their investment journey with amounts as low as ₹500.

Emergency fund

An emergency fund is a safety net that provides financial security during unexpected events like medical emergencies or car repairs. By establishing and maintaining an emergency fund, you can avoid the debt trap when unexpected expenses arise.

Portfolio building

Embark on a gradual investment voyage by constructing a progressive portfolio. Initiate with stable options like fixed deposits and gradually allocate a portion to riskier assets like stocks or mutual funds. This tiered approach enables you to gauge your risk tolerance and reap potential rewards.

Optimise earnings

Exploring tax-saving avenues is a cornerstone of prudent financial planning. Capitalise on investment options like the National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) to reduce taxable income while securing your financial future.

Investment risks

Diversifying your investment portfolio is akin to building a robust fortress against market volatility. Distribute your investments across a spectrum of assets, such as stocks, bonds, and gold. A balanced diversification strategy can significantly reduce risk exposure.

Financial literacy

Equip yourself with financial knowledge. Explore online resources, attend workshops, and engage in discussions about personal finance.

Part-time work

Engaging in part-time work is an invaluable opportunity to enhance financial stability and develop time management skills. Many Indian students partake in part-time jobs, with earnings ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 per month.

Set goals

Set clear financial goals, whether it’s saving for higher education, travel, or a post-graduation venture. Tailor your investments to align with these goals. This goal-oriented approach helps you stay motivated and focused on your financial aspirations.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Alice Blue.

