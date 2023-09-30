To make the cut

I have completed my B.E. in Mechanical Engineering. What should I do to work in ISRO as a Scientist C Engineer? I have neither done any internships nor taken any competitive exams such as GATE or ICRB. Md. Sufyan

Dear Md. Sufyan,

To work as a Scientist C Engineer at ISRO, you will need meet its specific eligibility criteria. Stay updated with the recruitment guidelines and adapt your approach accordingly.

Gain relevant work experience in industries related to Aerospace, Mechanical Engineering and other relevant sectors. Shortlist positions that allow you to work on tasks related to space technology, satellites, propulsion systems and so on as these will enhance your profile.

Have you considered a M.E./ MTech. or a Ph.D. in a relevant field? You can work in research projects related to space technology. Keep yourself informed about the latest developments in the field of space technology, especially about ISRO’s initiatives and regularly check the official website (https://www.isro.gov.in) for job openings and recruitment notifications.

I completed M.Sc. Environmental Sciences in 2021 and want to be an environmentalist, conservationist, educationist, and social worker. In May 2020, I joined a waste-water treatment company as a Lab Assistant and resigned in August 2022. I have been struggling to get my dream job in the field of wildlife and biodiversity conservation. What should I do? Suraj

Dear Suraj,

Transitioning into wildlife and biodiversity conservation can be challenging. Gain relevant hands-on experience in the field. Look for opportunities to volunteer or intern with environmental organisations, wildlife sanctuaries, research institutes, or conservation NGOs. This will enhance your practical skills and help build a network.

Consider pursuing a course or certification that can give you specialised knowledge and make you stand out in the job market. Network and build connections with professionals working in the sector. Attend workshops, seminars, conferences, and events related to conservation. Engage in research and publish papers or articles related to conservation. This enhances your credibility and demonstrates your passion.

I have finished Class 10 and don’t have any idea what to choose for Class 11. Should I choose commerce to become a CEO of a company? What should I do after Class 12? Vijitha

Dear Vijitha,

Self-reflect on your interests, strengths, and passions. Identify subjects and activities that you enjoy and make an informed choice for subjects in class 11. Research different career choices and the educational paths that they need. Speak to a professional counsellor who can guide you based on your strengths and aspirations.

Commerce is good if you enjoy Business, Finance, Maths and Economics. Career options include an accountant, an economist, a financial analyst and so on. After Class 12, options a Bachelor’s in Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA), or other specialised courses like Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Certified Financial Analyst (CFA).

However, also explore Science, Humanities, and other streams available today, as each offers unique career opportunities and you might discover interests you didn’t know you had.

I am a B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering student. How can I be a part of the Archaeological Survey of India? If this is possible, what courses should I pursue? Sreelakshmi

Dear Sreelakshmi,

The ASI primarily recruits archaeologists, conservationists and historians. So, start researching its work and projects to gain a deeper understanding of areas of operation, project types and the expertise it needs. Mechanical Engineers may contribute in roles related to conservation, restoration, documentation, surveying and maintenance of historical monuments and artifacts. Identify where your skills will come handy.

Consider pursuing relevant specialisation in conservation engineering, heritage management, architectural conservation, or materials science and enhance your knowledge and skills in areas related to historical preservation. Look out for internships and/or volunteering opportunities with organisations involved in heritage conservation or archaeology for practical exposure and experience and to strengthen your resume. Participate in workshops, seminars, and conferences. Network with professionals in the industry for opportunities and insights. Check the ASI website (https://asi.nic.in) and government job portals for openings.