What is the correct pronunciation of ‘vase’? (J Deepthi, Mysuru)

There are two different ways of pronouncing the word. The Americans tend to rhyme it with ‘face’, ‘pace’ and ‘case’. The British, on the other hand, pronounce the ‘a’ like the ‘a’ in ‘path’ and ‘bath’, and the final ‘se’ like the ‘z’ in ‘zip’ and ‘zoo’. They pronounce the word ‘VAAZ’. It comes from the Old French ‘vas’ meaning ‘container’ or ‘receptacle’. Nowadays, the word is mostly used to refer to a vessel in which cut flowers are placed.

Don’t you dare drop that vase! It’s really expensive.

The killer used the flower vase to smash the victim’s skull.

What is the difference between ‘butcher’ and ‘slaughter’? (SV Anand, Vellore)

When you slaughter an animal, you are killing it for food. It comes from the old Norse word, ‘slatr’ meaning ‘killing animals for meat’. This explains why places where animals are killed are called ‘slaughter houses’. Butchering is the process of cutting up the slaughtered animal into smaller pieces. The butcher cuts up the meat of the slaughtered animal and makes it available for his customers. The two verbs can be used with people as well. When you ‘butcher’ a person, what you are doing is killing him in a very cruel manner — you are making the person suffer by torturing him. Perhaps, you are cutting him into small pieces. You can butcher one person or several. The word ‘slaughter’, on the other hand, suggests you are indiscriminately killing many people — their death is usually violent. The killing of a single individual cannot be considered a slaughter.

The serial killer had butchered 20 teenagers before being caught.

The rebel troops slaughtered everyone in the village.

Is there a difference between, ‘She was a good dancer, she was’ and ‘She was a good dancer, was she?’ (R Shanthi, Chennai)

Yes, there is a big difference in the meaning between the two. ‘She was a good dancer, was she?’ is a question; you are seeking information in this case. You are attempting to find out from the person whether the individual was a good dancer or not. ‘She was a good dancer, she was’ is a statement — an emphatic one, to be precise. You are stating that the person in question was a good dancer. The addition of ‘she was’ at the end of the sentence reinforces the point you are making — that the person was indeed a very good dancer.

Here are a few more examples:

Mythreye was a wonderful teacher, she was.

The movie was terrible, it was.

********

No flower is happy in a vase, because a vase is nothing but an ornate coffin for the flower. Mehmet Murat Ildan

The writer teaches at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. upendrankye@gmail.com