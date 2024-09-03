The prominence of Tirupati as a renowned temple city needs no elaboration. The shrine has been revered for over a millennium and draws millions of devotees every year. However, the temple city has slowly and steadily transformed into a centre of higher learning over the last seventy years. When Andhra Pradesh bifurcated, Tirupati became the largest academic hub in the State, with many prominent educational institutions, including State universities, private universities and institutes of national importance.

The beginning

While Osmania University in Hyderabad and Andhra University in Visakhapatnam catered to the educational needs of the Telangana and Coastal Andhra regions respectively in neo-independent India, the lack of such a facility was conspicuously felt in Rayalaseema region, which is tucked away from the mainland. Higher education naturally thrived in the then Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state.

As the Chennai – Kolkata national highway passes through the fertile coastal region, it flourished in terms of prosperity and education. The predominantly backward and drought-prone Rayalaseema was left behind. The decision to establish a State university in this region was mooted when this glaring difference was felt in the corridors of power.

In 1954, Sri Venkateswara University was established in Tirupati, giving a much-needed fillip to the region comprising the erstwhile ceded districts. The rural youth of Rayalaseema, who till then had to go either to Chennai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad for higher studies, found a better option.

NTR’s initiatives

After thespian N.T. Rama Rao took a plunge into politics and became the State’s Chief Minister within a year, he perceived the need for an all-women university to promote women’s education. He chose Tirupati for the same and laid the foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University) in 1983. Today, it is a leading women-only university in the country and boasts of high-end research and innovation facilities.

Finding the medical facilities grossly insufficient and ineffective in this backward region, it was NTR again who announced the need for a super-specialty hospital on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to treat serious ailments at affordable rates. Roping in the services of the funds-rich Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), he laid the foundation stone for Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in 1986. SVIMS started functioning from the year 1993 and became a State University in 1995.

Veterinary and Vedic universities

When agriculture and veterinary sciences coexisted in a comprehensive curriculum under Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Hyderabad, the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy envisioned establishing separate universities to lay exclusive emphasis on the faculties of agriculture and veterinary science.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) was established in the year 2005 and the College of Veterinary Sciences campus, Tirupati, was chosen for the upgrade. Similarly, the horticulture wing was further separated from agriculture and Andhra Pradesh Horticultural University established in Venkataramannagudem in West Godavari in 2007, which was named after Dr. YSR in 2011.

While the Vedas are among the earliest sacred texts known to mankind, the contents have barely reached the common man in view of language and knowledge deficiencies. It was with the idea of furthering research on Vedas and deciphering the knowledge for the benefit of the masses, the TTD established Sri Venkateswara Vedic University in the year 2006.

Thanks to the initiative of the then Governor Rameshwar Thakur, the university was formed under an act of the State legislature, with the TTD acting as the sponsoring agency. The university not only acts as a binding force for the scores of Veda Patashalas scattered across the state, but is also considered an institute of higher learning for scholars.

Impact of bifurcation

With the State’s bifurcation leaving the residuary State with no premier institute of national importance, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act mandated the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Tirupati. After Sri City became a burgeoning industrial and technical hub, an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) was also planned to be established there.

Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani laid the foundation stone for all the three institutes in March 2015 at Yerpedu, in the presence of the then Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu (Urban Development), Y.S. Chowdary (Science and Technology) and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Nine years later, all the three institutes of national importance have become a reality and have started functioning in their respective permanent campuses, which are abuzz with thousands of students.

These apart, there are private universities like KREA University (Sri City) and Mohan Babu University (Tirupati) that are much sought after by students across the country. In a nutshell, Tirupati is no longer known merely as a temple city, but is home to ‘modern temples of knowledge’.

