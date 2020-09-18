Tips to teach Business Education online

Using these techniques can not only ensure continuity of learning but also make classes engaging and stimulating

With the massive disruption caused by the Coronavirus, there is an increased discussion on the use of online learning, as an integral plan for most universities and business schools. The need of the hour is a strong instructional planning guide that individual instructors can use while delivering his/her online lecture/inputs.

In the last few months, we have seen a number of resources and ideas being shared regarding online teaching pedagogy and technical know-how. Although, some critics have suggested that nothing can replace face-to-face interactions and engagement created by sharing ideas in a real live classroom, the educators have stepped up to ensure that online classes remain fun and are leaving no stone unturned to provide the best quality of education. The current technological interventions in content, delivery, engagement, and assessment requires colleges to have a good learning management system (LMS) that have integrated and are embedded with the requirements of both students and teachers.

As students enter college, they seek more autonomy and intellectual freedom and, through online platforms, they are getting the opportunity to achieve it. However, in management education, continuous interaction between students and teachers is required and pupils need clear instructions and prompt feedback on submissions and assignments. Hence, a good LMS with scheduling, reminders, email, and SMS integration is crucial.

There are several useful techniques to teach business education and management skills through the online medium. For example, create an online forum for discussions, brainstorming so that students are properly engaged.

An effective class communication plan will help students know how, when and where to clarify their doubts and the response time of teachers to emails and discussion posts.

Given the number of technologies are available for collaboration, students creating a project or working on a paper together can use tools such as Google Docs, Padlets, or Slack for collaborative work.

Online education platforms have live meeting tools with features like breakout rooms that allow a class to broken into small groups. The professor can go from room-to-room to talk to each group. Thus, a class can be more engaged in active learning and discussing a case study which is a major tool in imparting management skills. Some of these tools also allow the teacher to conduct a poll during a live class or post quiz questions. The screen-sharing feature can be useful for students or teachers to make presentations.

Many simulation games and gaming software can be used in management schools to provide a live experience of business functions.

Therefore, the online medium can not only ensure continuity of learning but also make classes engaging and stimulating.

The writer is Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad