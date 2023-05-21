Tips to take on the UPSC Civil Services Exams

May 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The Civil Services are the backbone of India’s administrative system. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel famously referred to it as the “Steel Frame” of India. Civil servants are responsible for making decisions that impact millions of lives and contribute significantly to the country’s development.

However, the journey to becoming a civil servant is challenging. The UPSC Civil Services Examination is rigorous and covers a vast range of topics. Candidates must be prepared for anything. With lakhs competing for a limited number of seats, cracking the exam requires the right approach, strategy, and guidance. With the exam season set to begin later this month, here are some tips to take you through:

Get a sense of the playing field: It is essential to have a thorough understanding of the exam pattern, syllabus, and demands. The exam consists of three stages, each requiring a different skill set and approach. Additionally, the pattern of questions and the areas covered are dynamic, with a greater emphasis on current affairs and analytical questions.

Keep it simple: Avoid frequent changes in strategy; choose one that suits you and have faith in it. Focus on reading NCERT textbooks, making concise notes, regular revision, and practising MCQs and answer writing.

The right approach: Adopt a realistic approach that involves a consistent study for at least eight hours a day. Prioritise revision and rely on limited but sufficient resources. Avoid being carried away by misconceptions about the exam’s difficulty and study hours.

Regular revision: The lack of revision is often cited as a reason for failure in the CSE. The Forgetting Curve Theory highlights the importance of regular revision. Follow the “1, 7, 14, 30, C Formula of Revision,” which includes revising the studied topics on the same day, after a week, after two weeks, monthly, and upon completing the subject.

Constant practice: Solve previous years’ question papers and practice MCQs as much as possible for the Prelims. For the Mains, focus on writing answers to enhance your skills and confidence. Relentless practice will improve your chances of success.

Important trio: The Pareto Principle suggests that roughly 80% of results come from 20% of efforts. Apply this to your UPSC preparation by prioritising the Optional, Essay, and Ethics papers. Candidates with good marks on these papers often perform well overall.

Stay confident: The UPSC exam tests not only your knowledge but also your mental strength. Maintain confidence and positivity throughout the preparation and exam process. Take care of your physical and mental well-being, eat a healthy diet, develop good habits, and exercise regularly. Maintain exceptional focus and concentration. Dedication, hard work, consistency, and a proper strategy are necessary to crack the exam.

The writer is CEO of PW OnlyIAS