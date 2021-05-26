Up your employability quotient

26 May 2021 19:05 IST

Here’s how you can prepare for employment even before you graduate

The earlier you start thinking about your career, the more time you will have to use the resources provided in college in the form of professors, colleagues, friends, career counsellors, and job fairs. Whether you are in the first or final year, it is never too soon to start envisioning your life after college. Here are a few tips to prepare yourself:

Do what you love: Build a meme page, write blogs, make an Instagram handle — be it through social media, blogging, or establishing a personal website, build something. Through any of these initiatives, you increase your chances of demonstrating your skills. Marketing teams, in particular, are always on the lookout for fresh talent. Ultimately, informative blogs or pages can take you down that path.

Acquire skills virtually: The benefits of value-added courses cannot be underrated. There are numerous programmes and courses which can help you refine your skills and knowledge in a specific stream, whether it is sales, digital marketing, communication, or human resource. As the course material is available online, it saves investing in study material or notes. Plus, since there is abundant flexibility, you can juggle a full-time degree with an online course. The development skills one attains through such courses not only improve knowledge but also translate to career advancement.

Professional development seminars: Professional development isn’t just meant for professionals. In fact, colleges are increasingly facilitating this option for students at an early stage of their career. College departments often host a speaker series or lecture for industry professionals and experts speak to students. Take advantage of such opportunities to get an insight into how the corporate world functions and what skills are given importance.

Source an internship: A summer internship of 3-4 months is a great way to attain relevant work experience, obtain college credit and, sometimes, even secure a pre-placement offer, too. Many formal internships are crucial recruiting pipelines for organisations. They also offer opportunities to widen your network by allowing you to meet and interact with colleagues on a daily basis. This is beneficial when you are looking for full-time employment.

Join a club: While student clubs are a great way to engage, learn, and network with fellow students and career advisers, you can also connect with career professionals. For example, some clubs focus on helping students improve their communication, leadership, and public speaking skills. These are invaluable assets when it comes to seeking a job after graduation. Additionally, it can enhance the extracurricular activities section of your bio and show your interest in furthering your skill-sets.

