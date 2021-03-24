Only the medium differs

With digital interviews now becoming common, here are some tips to prepare for them.

With the virtual world changing the dynamics of the workplace, digital interviews have become common. Though it may seem daunting, online interviews have a few similarities with traditional ones. For instance, the subject of discussion, the format and the panel involved are unchanged. The medium of connection is the difference. Therefore, it is important to understand the undercurrents of video discussions and put your best foot forward. Here’s how you can do so:

Prepare ahead of time

As with traditional interviews, be fully prepared for digital discussions. Be aware of the questions that can come your way. Research about the details of the job or institution you’re interviewing for and gain as much knowledge as possible. Read up on the company’s profile and their market standing. While the basic structure is the same, the questions asked can differ based on the industry or job profile you are applying for. Prepare yourself in terms of the specific area or profile the interview pertains to, well in advance, by referring to various knowledge sources.

Have the set-up ready

While appearing for a face-to-face discussion, a candidate usually carries a notebook, pen, and a few important documents. Similarly, for virtual interviews, keep these items handy; additionally you will need a technically sound set-up. It is advisable to connect via a laptop/desktop with a sound Internet connection. Make sure you charge the device fully and keep a charger on hand as backup. Check the camera settings and test the sound earlier. Make sure your background is presentable. Don’t sit on the bed or have things scattered around you and ensure you have good lighting with no distractions or background noises. Conduct a trial run on the app or platform of choice earlier if you’re not familiar with it.

Evaluate your body language and appearance

An interviewer will attempt to gauge your personality in a digital interview. Make sure you look presentable and confident on-screen. Often, candidates get fazed on a virtual platform and are unable to communicate effectively, just because they aren’t used to speaking on video. To avoid freezing mid-interview, do trial runs online with a friend or colleague. Evaluate how you look on the screen and tweak your body language to appear confident and pleasant.

Don’t forget to dress your best. Appearances matter as much in a digital interview as they do in an in-person meeting. Wear formal but comfortable clothing and ensure you are both neat and presentable.

The writer is Co-Founder and Director, Xtraview.