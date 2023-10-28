Tips to master the CAT

October 28, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are sought-after for their management programmes. But entry into these institutions begins with the Common Admission Test (CAT). This rigorous entrance examination demands strategic preparation. Here are some tips to crack the CAT.

Self-assessment: Begin by assessing your strengths, interests, and long-term goals. Determine the specific programme that aligns with your aspirations, be it a full-time MBA, executive education, or a specialised discipline. Clear career goals will guide your journey.

Academic excellence: Consistent academic performance is a significant criterion so build a strong foundation during your undergraduate years and maintain a competitive GPA.

Work experience: IIMs value practical experience. Relevant work experience showcases your understanding of industry dynamics and can contribute to your peers’ learning experience.

Networking and extracurriculars: Engage in extracurricular activities that reflect your leadership, teamwork, and interpersonal skills. Active participation demonstrates holistic development.

Application process: Thoroughly understand the application requirements and craft a compelling application that showcases your achievements, experiences, and passion for management.

Preparation

Early start: Begin your preparation early to allow sufficient time to cover all sections thoroughly. Typically, six to 12 months is advisable.

Understand the syllabus: Familiarise yourself with the syllabus and exam pattern. The sections are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

Create a study plan: Develop a comprehensive study plan that allocates time for each section based on your strengths and weaknesses. Balance regular practice with concept reinforcement.

Practice: Regularly attempt mock tests and past question papers. This improves time management and provides insight into question patterns.

Concept clarity: Focus on understanding core concepts, which will help solve even the most intricate problems.

Sectional Strategy: Devote more time to weaker sections while maintaining your proficiency in strong areas. A balanced approach ensures an overall strong performance.

Time-management: Efficient time allocation during the exam is crucial. Develop techniques for quick problem-solving while ensuring accuracy.

Review and learn: After each mock test, analyse your performance. Identify mistakes, weaknesses, and strengths to fine-tune your preparation.

Stay updated: Keep up with current affairs, general knowledge, and business-related news. This enhances your performance in various sections, particularly in GD-PI rounds.

In the end, success at IIMs is not defined by CAT scores; it is a holistic combination of academic prowess, leadership qualities, and a clear vision for the future.

The writer is Faculty and Course Head for CAT T.I.M.E. Chennai

