Tips to know more about the different banking exams

Banking exams are highly competitive and require thorough preparation. While the number of students who take the exams annually runs into lakhs, only 0.2% manage to get through. Understanding the different exams, their patterns, and the selection criteria is crucial for aspirants. Here are some tips that will help:

Key exams

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts recruitment exams for all public sector banks, including clerical and probationary officer (PO) positions. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts separate exams for clerical and PO positions. The Regional Rural Banks (RRB) conducts separate exams for RRB PO and clerical positions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts exams for entry-level officer posts as Grade B officers. All these exams, except the RBI, have similar patterns. Apart from these, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India also conduct their own exams for job roles within those organisations. The exam pattern and syllabus for both is similar to that of the RBI.

Job roles

SBI PO (Probationary Officer): An SBI PO is responsible for various banking operations, including customer relations, loan processing, branch management, and implementing policies and strategies to ensure smooth functioning. He/she will also handle administrative tasks, supervise clerical staff, and interact with customers to address banking needs. SBI POs often have opportunities for career growth and can eventually reach high managerial positions within the bank.

IBPS PO (Probationary Officer): Responsibilities are similar to that of an SBI PO such as handling customer transactions, assisting in loan processing, managing accounts, and providing banking services. Apart from this, the IBPS PO will also be involved in business development, marketing of banking products, and ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines. Opportunities for career progression can see the PO rise to positions such as Assistant General Manager or Deputy General Manager.

RBI Grade B Officer: As a part of the country’s central bank, which is responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policies, regulating the banking sector, and maintaining financial stability in the economy, the officer play a crucial role in maintaining the nation’s financial health and implementing measures to support economic growth.

The job profiles and responsibilities may vary slightly depending on the bank and the position within the organisation.

Exam pattern

Banking exams share sections such as Quantitative Aptitude (Quant), Reasoning Ability, and English Language and also an interview. However, the difficulty levels and the specific question types vary. So, an aspirant must be familiar with the pattern of the exam he/she is appearing for and adjust preparation accordingly.

To excel in the banking exams, aspirants must prioritise their preparation in:

Quantitative aptitude: This section tests mathematical and numerical abilities and includes topics such as arithmetic, algebra, and data interpretation.

Reasoning ability: It assesses logical reasoning, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities.

English language: This section evaluates language proficiency, including grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills.

General and Banking Awareness: For the Main exams, candidates must be well-versed in current affairs, banking terminology, and financial awareness.

The format of the exam is as follows: A preliminary exam, which tests basic aptitude and knowledge and serves to screen candidates. The main exam evaluates the candidates’ comprehensive understanding of the subjects mentioned above. The final stage is the interview which assesses communication skills and personality.

Remember, cracking banking exams requires consistent effort, dedication, and a focused approach. If you ever feel that you need an extra push, don’t hesitate to seek guidance from an expert. Regular practice, a positive mindset, and the right guidance is key to cracking these exams.

The writer is Co-founder and CEO, ixamBee

