With the UPSC EPFO exams to be held in May, here are a few tips to help you prepare

Due to the lockdown, the UPSC EPFO examinations will now be held on May 9. The additional time can be used to fine-tune preparation and to fill the gaps.

Getting ready

The exam pattern involves the Recruitment Test consisting of 120 objective-type questions for 100 marks to be completed in two hours. This section has negative marking. If the candidate qualifies in this, he/she will be called for an interview. The ratio between the two is 75:25.

What to expect?

History: Modern history and the freedom struggle are important and, this year, certain acts and their amendments are likely to feature. The Anglo-Maratha War, the 1857 Revolt and Gandhian thought and technique are other crucial topics.

General English: Focus on reading comprehension, vocabulary, synonyms and antonyms, and sentence rearrangements.

Indian Polity: Current affairs with reference to basic structures and acts, powers and laws for the Members of Parliament, e-governance and its applications, and social security are expected this year.

Economy: Recent happenings with basic understanding of economic structures, economic policies and their implications and the Union Budget should be prepared.

Current events and development: While this is not a detailed section, make sure you broadly cover the events of the last 7-8 months. Focus on schemes and laws announced by the government in this time.

General accounting principles: Practice questions on subsidiary ledgers and adjustment in financial statements and also important principles of accounting.

Science: The questions are generally very direct, but ensure you cover physics, chemistry, and biology.

Social security in India: Read up about certain medical benefits, EPFO, ESIC, and Directive Principles.

General mental ability: Certain topics like blood relations, directions, syllogism, and seat arrangement are more likely to be expected.

Quantitative aptitude: Some major topics for this section are like number system, ratio proportion, simple interest, compound interest.

Industrial relations and labour laws: The various laws and the sectors to which they are applicable and the IRC Code are important.

Basic tips

Ensure you have a strategy to apply your knowledge effectively.

Make a plan that covers daily, weekly and monthly targets in completing the syllabus and effective usage of time.

Stick to one source instead of consulting multiple sources.

Solve past papers and go through the question papers. Go through papers of the different exams conducted by the UPSC.

Finally, take care of yourself.

The writer is founder and CEO, The Catalyst Group