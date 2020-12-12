Step by step

12 December 2020 18:28 IST

Tips to help one build a career during the pandemic

After the pandemic struck, the process of searching for a job has totally changed. Besides increased competition, many companies have stopped hiring, many jobs are being re-purposed and companies are changing the way they look at their employees. However, during the same time, new job roles have been created and new skill sets are also in demand, indicating the need to upgrade one’s profiles. Here are some tips to help build a career even during the pandemic:

Build your confidence: The current uncertainty may make one feel less competent or not skilled enough. In such a situation, identify your interests and areas of strength and work on reinforcing them. A good starting point could be to look back at accomplishments and successes and obstacles successfully overcome in the past. The more optimistic and confident one is about their capabilities, the more effectively one can position oneself.

Develop soft skills: While soft skills have always added to one’s profile and offered a competitive edge, they are more important now than before. Adaptability, willingness to learn, emotional intelligence, creativity and communication, problem-solving skills, and remote interviewing skills are essential in today’s evolving workspace.

Invest in upskilling and reskilling: Companies today are looking for job-ready candidates who can quickly and effectively respond to business challenges. Hence, upskilling will not only make you more employable but also show that you are a constant learner. Ways of upskilling include listening to podcasts, attending virtual events, conferences and webinars, and enrolling in relevant online courses.

Start networking: Focus on delivering value to the outside world. Expand your network, stay connected with your mentors and associates on social media platforms. Ask for help if necessary and socialise and build new relationships and networks in your industry.

Be flexible: Being open-minded and flexible when considering opportunities for professional growth is crucial. Since the current job market may not be favourable now, considering an alternate career may help one discover hidden skills and talent. However, do not presume that this could be a permanent one. As the economy improves, temporary and contract-based positions may offer short-term opportunities that will help build skill sets and gain experience in various fields.

While the pandemic has certainly affected the job market adversely, a person who is willing to adapt and equip oneself with the necessary skills will be able to climb the ladder like before.

The writer is the co-founder and SVP of Masai School.