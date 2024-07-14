Tips to help students while learning a new language

For independent learners, learning a new language can be beset with fear and a lack of motivation. But there are several resources and hacks to get the most out of the process. Here are some tips to help keep you on track.

Purpose

One problem is that many language learners do not have a clear purpose. Are you learning French to communicate with colleagues? Or studying Spanish to watch movies without subtitles? Once you have the reason, put it up in your room. This will give you the intrinsic motivation to learn the language.

Routine

Consistency is key. Set aside a specific time of the day to learn the language and stick to it. Having a dedicated time allocated will help you progress and make language learning a part of your routine.

Set goals

A difficult chapter in grammar or vocabulary may make you feel demotivated. The best way to overcome this is to split your learning task into small, measurable goals. For instance, instead of piling up pronunciation lessons and learning them together, splitting them into parts and spending an hour daily helps.

Monitor progress

Tracking your progress against your goals will help you get a feeling of achievement. Did you crack your goal of learning 100 words a day? You deserve to feel good.

Reward yourself

Treat yourself when you reach a milestone. This keep you on track to complete the rest.

Connections

Online resources, audiobooks, videos are all available but nothing works like a human-to-human interaction. Don’t feel uncomfortable or afraid of talking to native speakers of the language. This will help build your skills.

What works?

With different ways and resources to learn languages, figure out what works best for you! If you enjoy watching TV shows or movies, turn off the subtitles and see if you can understand the dialogue. If you are a bookworm, read a book in the new language. If you love cooking, try a recipe in the new language. Label the groceries in the language that you are trying to learn. Try to make the process exciting and engaging. Integrate the learning activities with your favourite hobby, so it doesn’t feel like an extra burden to your routine.

Be flexible

Though it is important to have a disciplined schedule, allow yourself to be flexible. Don’t beat yourself if you miss an activity or online session. Keep reminding yourself that you can always do it the next day and stay motivated.

Try an online course

Online resources and self-learning work for the basics. When it comes to advanced lessons, you may require expert guidance. Also, courses offer a structured lesson plan that helps you progress quickly. As they demand a specific time slot, your commitment to learning improves. The assignments and tests will help fast-track your language goals and milestones.

The writer is the Founder of WordBridge Language School

