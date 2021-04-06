Beat the exam stress

Freepik

As academic pressure begins to get intense, here are some tips to put the forthcoming exam season into perspective.

As the end of the semester draws nearer, the months of April and May are some of the most intense academic moments for students. That familiar knot in your stomach signals the impending arrival of exams, sleepless nights and caffeine overdose. Here are a few things you can do to help yourself:

Get organised: Working backwards helps. If your exams are scheduled for May, make a schedule for revision and for practice. Sit with your subject teachers and plan your revision keeping in mind the date of the exam. Create a schedule by breaking it down into tiny chunks. But also make sure you have spare time to relax and unwind.

Mind your space: Blending our physical spaces is one of the biggest blunders. This has become more relevant now that we are all home bound. We work from homes, study in our bedrooms, eat on the bed and probably use the study table to dump stuff! It is important to respect the space so even your mind can dissociate. Designate an area where you will do all your studying and revising.

Exercise and eat a well-balanced diet: When you’re under a lot of stress, exercising may seem like the last thing you want to do. But this guarantees that you will feel better later. It is also important to eat the right food during these high stress moments for mental health and wellness.

Your phone can wait: Put your phone away while you are studying. The distraction of notifications from friends and checking Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms is the worst kind of procrastination. A bit of unchaining from the phone can do wonders for your stress levels.

Mock exams at home: One of the commonest causes for exam anxiety is lack of information about what to expect on the day of the exam. The best way to deal with this is practice and more practice. Time your at-home mocks. If you have trouble finishing on time, keep practising until you have nailed the timings. Seek feedback from your teachers. They can help you figure out which what areas can be improved further.

But remember, that success in the exam does not determine who you are. Everyone reacts differently in different circumstances. An exam just quantifies your knowledge. Put your worries and stress into perspective and you will be able to face the exams head on.

