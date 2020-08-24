Tips to crack the NEET exam

Gear up to crack the competitive exam that is the gateway to the medical world

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - UG (NEET) 2020 is scheduled for September 13. Here are some tips to crack NEET:

Know the syllabus: You must know the sections, chapters and concepts in the NEET syllabus. Along with NCERT books, utilise the best books available. Good study material will give you an in-depth knowledge of the syllabus and the pattern of questions. Here are some topics that feature frequently in the previous years’ papers:

Physics: Optics, Mechanics, Nuclear Physics (more weightage) and Thermodynamics

Chemistry: Organic Chemistry, Mole concepts Periodic table, Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding

Biology: Genetics, Ecology, Cell Biology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Reproduction and Physiology

Study plan: Prepare a timetable that allows you to cover all subjects effectively. A good timetable will create a sense of seriousness and discipline. Take regular intervals to retain focus.

Prepare notes: Making notes at the end of each chapter for easy revision. This will help retain concepts for a longer time. Use mnemonics and codes while making notes to help in last-minute revisions.

Question-based studies: Do not waste too much time on theory. After understanding the concepts in each section, solve as many number of problems as possible. If a question is difficult, then, put in extra effort to understand the topics.

Practice test papers: This will help in understand concepts and plan the time better time. Question paper analysis offers understanding of the patterns. In NEET, there are 180 questions to be solved in an equal number of minutes. Practising mock papers will give confidence, accuracy and speed in the exam.

The writer is Centre Director, T.I.M.E. Bangalore