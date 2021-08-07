Earn at leisure

Here are five ways in which to build a profile as a freelancer

With 15 million freelancers, India is now the second-fastest-growing freelance market in the world; with a majority of being writers. The global pandemic has further given a boost to freelancing. If you’re looking to make a career out of writing, there couldn’t be a better time to venture into freelancing than now. Here are some tips to help you get started.

Find your niche: Having in-depth knowledge and an inherent interest in certain areas and a thirst for research is handy. Be open to learning and banking on data that comes from research to build your domain.

Get discovered on freelance platform: There are websites that bring freelancers and clients on one platform. Starting with a freelance job board or platform helps a freelancer to slowly gather skills and work experience.

Work hard on your portfolio and proposals: Gather sample articles and create individual proposals for projects. Speak the language of the client you’re pitching to. Create multiple templates and have different kinds of copy up your sleeve — informative, formal, fun, or interactive pieces. Don’t be afraid to start with a small remuneration. Gather experience and build on it.

Learn the art of SEO: With most small businesses becoming dependent on content writing to enhance their marketing, it has become imperative for freelance content writers to learn the art of SEO writing. Simply put, SEO or search engine optimisation is a tool that helps web pages get a good ranking in search engine pages.

Follow market trends: Staying abreast of trends is particularly important. In 2021, the industries that have been hiring freelance writers include the banking, finance and investment sectors, IT, lifestyle, medicine and entertainment. Being in sync with developments in these sectors gives a freelance writer an edge and a clear idea about which clients to approach.

Don’t forget to upskill: Like with any skill, you need to constantly keep learning to write better and more effectively. The digital space is constantly changing and brands are experimenting with formats like video, podcasts, short-form, and more. It will serve you well to study and learn to write across formats. The more skilled you are, the higher the fee you can charge.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Pepper Content