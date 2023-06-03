Tips to be a successful animation artist

June 03, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

An animation artist creates a series of images/frames to give an illusion of movement and life to characters. Different styles of animation comprise of 2D hand drawn, 3D, and stop-motion clay animation to name a few. To work in film/TV/game animation, one can focus on Fine Arts and pursue a degree in Animation, Art Direction or Game Design. Couple that with passion for film-making or game programming and you will be able to successfully launch your career in this highly demanding and exciting field.

Studying Acting: Animators are actors who are never seen on the big screen. They think out the distinct personality for each successful character. Thus, understanding acting is crucial. Investing in acting lessons is a great way to enhance your abilities and learn about timing, delivery and how to convey an idea to the audience convincingly. Analysing sequences in a movie such as how slowly a character moves when he/she is sad or nervous eye movements or the tension in the eyebrows when angry are all very helpful. There is an abundance of information if one goes looking for it.

Observing people: Observational skills are the most effective tool to bring unique performances to your characters. An analysis of body movements and facial expressions offers animators many acting choices. The audience has to relate to much of what we animate and observing people gives one a good worldview for these unique choices. Of course, don’t stare at anyone and make them uncomfortable. But watching people at an airport, a busy café or street teaches one a lot about interesting expressions.

Life drawing: This has a lot to do with the previous point and is one of the most effective ways to understand human anatomy. Understanding a character’s movement through real-world physics, and getting a clear picture on how the human body can define strong story-telling poses can immensely help one’s animation.

Make a short film: Even if made on a mobile phone and edited with existing software, going through this process can give you a very good understanding of camera angles, how to edit, how to blend sequences and ultimately how to give your film a direction. Having knowledge of good camerawork and direction can help animators lead the audience to exactly where they intend to. This includes character framing in a shot, understanding different angles to define the mood or the size of the character and so on. Additionally, watch movies of your favorite director and analyse the camerawork and direction. Whether it is Quentin Tarantino’s long dialogue shots, Steven Spielberg’s action-packed sequences or James Cameron’s incredible world-building, all have specific styles of framing shots and characters that make for compelling and unique storytelling.

Trust your instincts: Analysing films and understanding the tools used by famous directors or even your peers are just inspiration and nothing more. To stand out you must rely on your own instincts and constantly try fresh ideas. Think of it like understanding all the rules to then be able to successfully break them to create a unique filmmaking experience.

Practice every day: In animation, there is a term called “plussing”. It means to keep improving your shot and add details to try and achieve perfection. However, this is a never-ending task, as perfection doesn’t really exist. Artists may want to work on a shot forever, but deadlines ensure that a shot will have to be finalised. Apply this philosophy to the big picture. Don’t put pressure on yourself and set yourself up for potential disappointment by setting a goal of being the best director or working only with a specific studio. Do the best you can, be passionate and absorb as much knowledge as possible. This will help you stay relevant, enjoy your work. The by-product: you become better animators.

The writer is a senior animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios, California, who has worked on films such as Wish Dragon, Peter Rabbit 2, DC League of Super-Pets and Strange World.