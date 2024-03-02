Tips to ace the Verbal section of the GMAT

March 02, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is a computer-based test for admission into Business Schools across the world. Among the various sections of this test is the verbal, which evaluates the candidate’s ability to comprehend and analyse written material and arguments, and correct sentences. This section can either elevate one’s score or drag it down.

More than two-thirds of this part comprises reading comprehension and critical reasoning and the questions lack straightforward rules. A crucial feature for success is strong critical and analytical skills. While the apparent lack of method or procedure may seem daunting, the key is approach it with a logical mindset. Students not only need to develop strong reading comprehension skills but also should familiarise themselves with English grammar rules and critical thinking abilities apart from developing time management techniques. Here are a few tips with help GMAT aspirants master the Verbal section:

Deconstruct the sentence: Complex sentences with advanced vocabulary can be challenging to understand. The solution is to break them down into smaller parts. Analyse the subject, modifiers, verb relationships, tenses and other relevant elements carefully. This will help reveal the sentence structure and arrive at the correct answer. Constant practice will strengthen your understanding of complicated sentences and reflect in your performance as well.

Read, understand, and infer: Approach the sentences like a mathematical equation. Each word and phrase in a sentence can be viewed as a variable; decode the transactions between them to fully comprehend the meaning. You can increase your capacity to perceive and interpret verbal communication more precisely by recognising the links and transactions within the sentence and applying simple rules to unravel the meaning effectively.

Understand wrong answers: To become a proficient reader and communicator, pay attention to the sequence in which words appear in a sentence and the types of words used. You can also search for key phrases or words that indicate a shift in meaning. This will improve your ability to infer the intended meaning and interpret it more accurately.

The write is Programme Director, IMS International.