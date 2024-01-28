Tips to ace the Listening Section of the IELTS

January 28, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an English Language Proficiency Test that serves as a gateway for those aspiring to move in English-speaking nations either to study or work. Its four main sections are Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. Of these, the first can be challenging for those who take the test. Here are some tips that may help.

Both in the paper-based and computer-based tests, the Listening Section consists of four recorded monologues and conversations with a variety of accents that test takers listen to through individual headphones. After listening, they must answer questions based on the audio recording. This section aims to evaluate the ability to understand spoken English in various contexts. The recordings are only played once, so it’s crucial to listen attentively. The test structure is as follows: Section 1: A conversation between two people in a social context (e.g. booking a hotel room); Section 2: A monologue in a social context (e.g. a speech about local facilities); Section 3: A conversation between people (two to four individuals) in an educational or training context (e.g. a university lecture); Section 4: A monologue on an academic subject (e.g. a university lecture).

Tips

To do well in the Listening Section, test takers can take due note of the following points:

Practise regularly: Consistent practice is key to improving listening skills. Listen to a variety of English audio material, such as podcasts, news reports, and movies. Pay attention to different accents and speaking speeds.

Simulate test conditions: To prepare effectively, recreate the test environment at home. Use official IELTS practice material or online resources that offer sample Listening tests to get accustomed to the format and timing.

Predict the context: Before listening to the audio, quickly review the questions and try to predict the context. This will give an idea of what to expect and help one focus on relevant information.

Focus on keywords: Concentrate on keywords or phrases related to the questions. Often, one doesn’t need to understand every word; identifying keywords is sufficient to answer correctly.

Manage time: Before each section begins, one is given some time to read the questions. Make the most of this by underlining keywords and mentally preparing for what one will hear. Keep an eye on the clock to ensure that all the questions are answered within the given time.

Take notes: While listening, write down keywords, phrases, and any information that might help answer the questions. This can be especially helpful in sections 3 and 4.

Beware of synonyms: Questions often include synonyms or paraphrased versions of the words in the audio. Be prepared to recognise these equivalents.

Check equipment: If taking the computer-based test, ensure you are comfortable with the equipment and sound quality. Enough time will be provided to check headphones and speakers. Make the best use of it.

Review and reflect: After taking practice tests, review answers and identify areas where you have made mistakes. Reflect on why certain questions were missed and work on improving those area.

The writer is Regional Director- South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education

