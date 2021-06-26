Be an influencer

Perhaps, we could navigate the maze of persuasive communication with some help from a strategy crafted centuries ago

Recently, I was discussing the persuasive power of advertising with a researcher who is analysing consumer behaviour. He asked me if I had ever purchased a branded product because of an advertisement promoting it. My answer was “no”.

Then I asked myself: What would persuade me to take a certain action? Can a certain mode of communication — a thoughtfully composed advertisement, a passionately delivered speech, a power-packed presentation, a piece of writing or even an article — actually produce the desired results? Can communication be persuasive enough to influence human nature?

I’m thinking yes. If not, I might as well fold up my writing desk and give up my trade. However, the art of persuasive communication is not just for advertisers, marketing folks or professional writers. It’s for any one aspiring to grow in their careers. The ability to communicate persuasively has also been acknowledged as a must-have leadership quality. Perhaps this explains the vast business literature available on the subject.

Over time, many business and management gurus have referred to Aristotle’s famous treatise, Rhetoric in which he suggests a framework for persuasive communication. Centuries later, it still makes sense, especially now, when we are inundated with a deluge of messages, ads, videos, podcasts, campaigns, emails and what not.

Aristotle suggests a three-pronged approach, perhaps knowing well that human beings are most likely to learn from a three-point structure: i) Ethos ii) Logos and iii) Pathos. Though these terms may seem like they’re from a classic Greek play, each term gives us a concrete idea as to how we must frame our messages, if we would like to persuade our audience.

Logical approach

First, when we write or compose something, we would want our audience to trust us. This will happen only if we have given them enough reasons to believe that we are credible and that we have enough expertise in the topic. For instance, an article that recommends a definitive view and expects a certain outcome must also be able to establish the credibility of that view. Readers would probably trust that writer only if she’s been able to demonstrate her credibility. I believe it’s the least that a writer can do for her audience. It is a responsibility. This is what Aristotle intended through ‘Ethos’ and it can be achieved by adhering to the second, ‘Logos’.

Logos refers to logical reasons and evidence that a writer or a presenter or any kind of communication can provide to make the message or argument convincing. This is certainly a proven way of demonstrating your credibility. Every piece of information — wherever possible — needs to be supported by data or reasons that makes sense to the audience. Authenticity makes all the difference when you want to persuade somebody. At the same time, just demonstrating credibility and providing supporting authentic evidence could leave your message business-like. Aristotle knew better. He knew that at the end of the day, we are humans communicating to each other. And what makes us who we are is our emotion. This is where the third and final component or ‘Pathos’ comes in.

Are we able to relate to our audience? Is our message personalised enough? Does it tell a story? Can you relate to it? We need to make sure each of these is ticked off in our checklist for persuasive communication. The pronouns, “I” and “You” always make a huge difference. So do personal stories and anecdotes. Some of the most influential communicators of our age are most famous for the candid personal stories they share. Even a metaphor from everyday life that makes sense to the audience can do the trick. It can trigger the right sentiment or emotion in the people our message is intended for.

Finally, while we do all this, it’s also important not to overdo it. As they say, brevity is the soul of wit. The fewer the number of words, the better. Whichever medium we choose to communicate in, keeping our messages short and simple is likely to go a long way in making a persuasive point. I’m still finding my way through this maze, with the help of Aristotle. Some day soon, I hope to get to the ‘persuasive other’ side.

The author is a writer and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST. Views expressed are personal. Twitter: @anupamaraju