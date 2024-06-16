Tips for students to combat loneliness and build resilience

We have all experienced loneliness at some point. It’s a universal human emotion that can manifest in various ways, often described as an “emptiness” or a “hollow feeling” that’s difficult to explain in words. As social creatures, humans thrive in relationships and communities. Prolonged loneliness can lead to depression, low motivation, and low self-esteem. Today, understanding and addressing loneliness is more crucial than ever, especially among students who navigate the demanding terrain of academia.

Causes

Due to its highly competitive nature, high-grade requirements, and entrance exams, the Indian education system is drowning students in loneliness, anxiety attacks, and depression. Beyond academic pressures, students in prestigious institutes face a myriad challenges. Despite high aspirations, the intense competition and the success of their peers can undermine their sense of achievement. Moreover, the transition from home to campus life often engenders a sense of emptiness among many. However, by developing strong social skills, they can establish a supportive network of friends to mitigate the feelings of loneliness. Additionally, the adjustment to a new routine can trigger various emotions, particularly when compounded by instances of bullying and abuse, which further exacerbate low self-esteem and contribute to depression. Therefore, it is imperative to help students develop a sense of resilience, which can equip them to confront adversity with confidence. Here are some steps that students can take to help them combat loneliness:

Build a support system: Cultivate meaningful friendships and peer relationships that provide emotional support and companionship. Surround yourself with individuals who uplift and inspire you on your journey.

Volunteer: Volunteering is presented as a dual-purpose activity at this point. Not only does it serve the community but also offers a chance to connect with others who share your values and interests. Whether you choose to volunteer at a local charity, animal shelter, or community event, the act of giving back can foster a sense of purpose and belonging.

Stay active: Engage in physical activities that promote overall health and well-being. Regular exercise — walking, jogging, swimming, or participating in sports — releases endorphins that act as natural mood lifters. Physical activity also helps reduce stress and anxiety, improves focus and concentration, and overall cognitive function.

Engage with communities: Participate in online or in-person communities aligned with your interests and passions. Connect with like-minded individuals through shared hobbies, events, and discussions to network and foster connections.

Establish a daily routine: This involves setting realistic, manageable and achievable goals and tasks tailored to individual capabilities and circumstances to accomplish each day. By breaking larger tasks into smaller, more manageable ones, individuals can maintain motivation and a sense of accomplishment.

Practise self-care: Nourish your body with nutritious food, adequate rest and sleep. Self-care activities such as meditation, journalling, and hobbies can promote relaxation and inner peace.

Harness technology: Leverage technology to bridge geographical distances and stay connected with loved ones through video calls and online platforms. Engage in webcasts and virtual communities to foster a sense of belonging and intellectual stimulation.

Virtual vacation: Explore destinations you’ve always wanted to visit by gathering information, watching videos, or participating in virtual tours. This not only provides a fun and immersive experience but also allows you to learn about different cultures, landscapes, and attractions from the comfort of your own home.

Seek professional help: If feelings of loneliness persist or become overwhelming, seek support from a mental health professional. Therapy and counseling can provide valuable insights and strategies to manage loneliness and enhance overall well-being.

Loneliness is a natural human experience that can be addressed through proactive measures and support systems to lead a fulfilling life enriched by meaningful relationships and experiences.

The writer is the Student Counsellor at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

