Ready for a digital world?

05 December 2020 17:39 IST

Tips for students to be prepared for a job in a changing world

Given the rapid pace of change today, technology has become ubiquitous and digital readiness has become the keyword. With organisations moving to bring the latest developments into their industries, students need to keep track of emerging requirements in a digitised world. Here are some pointers:

Flexibility: With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing companies to adapt to remote working, to reduce the risk of virus spread in office spaces, employers now expect their employees to be flexible concerning their deliverables. This is possible only if the latter is aware of and skilled in handling digital tools.

Skill-centric: Today, individuals who are willing to unlearn and relearn according to the changing realities will find a conducive environment. Regular degrees apart, companies are keen to hire those who invest in improving their skill sets. Students must learn to self-assess and build a skill-centric mindset. To do this, they must undertake courses to upskill during their studies and even after they land a job.

Technical and soft skills: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and Data Science are being integrated into healthcare, IT, pharma, banks and financial services and other sectors. How are theses applied in each sector? Learning and this can provide freshers an edge. The need for soft skills never goes away, as one will be expected to deal with clients, give presentations to large audiences, problem solve, resolve setbacks and network. Therefore communicating with clarity and precision is crucial to getting the right message across.

Human-centered approach: Today, even the largest corporations are taking into account the perspective of users. Companies are orienting their hiring processes based on the applicant’s problem-solving ability and design thinking.

These simple yet essential aspects of digital preparedness will help students improve their chances of getting a job.

The writer is the founder and CEO of SafeJob and Safeducate