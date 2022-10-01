  • Government-based ones such as the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme and Post Graduate Merit Scholarship
  • Those meant to educate a girl child or an adult woman
  • Merit-based ones that consider academic excellence
  • Means-based ones for those from economically-weaker sections
  • Talent-based aid that recognise achievements in co- or extracurricular activities at the local, national or international levels
  • Those offered by institutions for students
  • Higher education or career specialisation scholarships to improve subject proficiency
  • Community-based scholarships for minority groups or those considered backward
  • Private scholarships offered by institutions, companies, or other groups.