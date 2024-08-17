Tips for parents of senior-school students to help them through the college application journey

Career Cues

As a career and college counsellor before my children entered senior school, I would wonder why parents of students were so stressed. Mothers would take leave or even quit and parents would discuss the same issues constantly: “what if we don’t get any good college in India?”, “are there jobs in the U.K.?”, “my kid doesn’t study”. Our answers were always a version of “It’s okay, trust the kid, be there for him/her, there are no winners or losers, many choices are great, slow and steady...”

When my twins transitioned to senior school, I transformed into a stressed-out mess and my appreciation and empathy for my clients exploded. Of course, this is tough. Of course, you worry. You want the best for your kid, and you are willing to do anything! So here are some tips born of experience for parents of senior-school students:

Start the conversation in Class 9: Prepare your child to understand that studies will get increasingly more demanding, and that college admission requires more than school studies: test prep, extra courses, internships, self-led projects, community engagement, creative expression; or at least a few of these. This needs energy and discipline and it is good to mentally prepare them for this. Also, in Class 9, the child is probably still listening to you. So use the time before the inevitable “challenge-everything-parents-say” phase.

Beware of a transactional relationship: One of the biggest pitfalls of ambitious parenting is constantly talking about their goals and achievements. Nature has equipped us with the tools to tune out the repetitive drone of their parents trying to inspire, drive or control them. And your teenager will use these tools! So, spend time sharing fun activities; discuss movies, games, news, friends, shows, gossip, recipes ... anything to build a friendly bond that transcends studies, college and career chats.

Listen more: Your listening starts with asking questions like what happened at that party? Are you still friends with…? What did you think of this film? What do you think of cancel culture? Resist sharing your own opinion or advice. As you listen and talk about things that make sense to their adolescent mind, you build trust and open a conversation where the occasional input from you makes more sense to their trusting minds.

Build success experiences: Help your children choose their goals and plan how they will get there and achieve success. However small the goal, build the success muscle through positive experiences, be it losing weight, making a team, making the student council, completing a fundraising event, or completing an internship. Apart from building profile, this encourages the child to stretch beyond his/her known capacity and dream bigger. So take on the role of being their cheerleader. Celebrate their hard work and achievements, even the small ones. But be genuine. Praise has the most impact when they believe you mean it!

Help them get organised: Senior school demands a variety of different activities; many of which have flexible start and end dates. For instance, when do I want to take the SAT? How about the IELTS? Do I want to take on the research paper this summer or next or during term? How about that online course? Internship this year or the next? When should I travel abroad for a summer programme? They may say they can “handle everything” but they may find themselves feeling overwhelmed and either descend into panic or use the “ostrich” strategy to just ignore things. So discuss and make lists, timelines, schedules, be flexible and empower your child to shift things around to make them work.

Reach out: Others navigating the journey with you and those who went ahead will have a wealth of ideas and information. Reach out to friends, other parents, career counsellors in school and outside to get ideas and options. Additionally, reach out for help to manage emotions and oneself too — therapists, teachers or anyone who can help bring things into perspective. Teach your child that reaching out for help is useful and not a sign of weakness so that they can do the same when you are not around.

Encourage self-care and balance: College applications can be overwhelming, so teach your teen some stress-busting techniques. Whether it’s yoga, meditation, or just a walk in the park, encourage them to take breaks and relax. Set examples yourself, do it together with them. Most importantly, remind your teen to take care of themselves. Encourage regular meals, a good night’s sleep, and some downtime.

Prepare your teen for life, not for Ivy Leagues: Notthat top global colleges are not a great goal to strive for, but they are not the definition of success any more than working at Google is. A quick look at India’s 40 under 40 will show students from a range of colleges across the world, not necessarily top colleges in India or abroad.

It is great to be ambitious for your child, but the critical focus needs to be on the longer term. And it is okay; trust the kid, be there for him or her, there are no winners or losers, many choices are great, slow and steady...”

With inputs from Anjana Anand

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in