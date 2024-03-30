Tips for medical students to select PG programmes abroad

March 30, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

For students of medicine, a postgraduate programme is crucial both in terms of career progression and honing one’s existing skillsets and knowledge. Many medical professionals often opt to do a postgraduate programme abroad. Preferred destinations include the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. However, this involves taking exams such as the USMLE and PLAB (mandatory for the U.S. and the U.K. respectively), which not only involve considerable effort but also substantial expense. As a result, many students choose economically viable alternatives like China, Russia, Ukraine among others. Here, the language barrier not only impedes effective patient interaction but also diminishes the overall learning experience. Also, variations in disease patterns, treatment protocols, and medical practices in these countries may compromise the ability to practice effectively in India. Therefore, meticulous consideration is imperative before committing to such a course.

Apart from academic considerations, one also needs to assess cost of living, visa requirements, adapting to a new culture and society and the chances of pursuing a medical career after course completion. Here are some key factors that medical students should consider before they choose a PG programme abroad.

Career goals

Take a moment to introspect and define your aspirations and goals. Talk to people in the field and research the intricacies of the various specialities available. Ensure that you choose a field that aligns with your long-term aspirations.

Consider specialisations

With a diverse range of specialisations available, explore those that resonate with your interest. Also consider which ones will help you develop into well-rounded medical professionals. Look into which courses are based on emerging trends in healthcare.

Evaluate accreditation

Global recognition of the postgraduate qualification hinges on the programme’s accreditation. Ensure that the course you have chosen is accredited, as this offers a professional standing and also opens doors to opportunities. If you are coming back to India after your PG, see that the course you have chosen is accredited by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Course structure

Length of the programme, its curriculum, delivery models (whether online or on-campus) are all crucial aspects for an enriching academic experience. You will need evaluate these aspects to ensure that they integrate with your professional needs and personal commitments.

Future prospects

Apart from considering how the course aligns with your goals, gauge its real-world impact before signing up. Talk to former students and professionals in the field. Check course satisfaction ratings and testimonials from fellow medical professionals who have opted for the course.

Admission

Be meticulous about checking criteria for admission and ensure you meet all the requirements and understand the process properly.

Support services

Assess the flexibility in scheduling and the availability of support services that create an environment conducive to your learning and growth.

Language requirements

If considering programmes offered in languages other than English, consider language proficiency requirements. Ensuring fluency guarantees effective engagement with the curriculum and patients, maximising the benefits.

Clinical exposure

If your chosen programme involves clinical aspects, scrutinise the level and quality of clinical exposure provided. This first-hand experience should align with your expectations and requirements and enhance your practical skills.

Scholarships

Explore options for financial aid options and scholarships. A strategic examination of the payment schedule will help plan your financial commitments effectively.

Technological resources

Evaluating the technological resources provided by the programme for access to cutting-edge tools and platforms. In today’s digital age, the programme should keep you informed about the latest advancements in the field.

Research options

Explore research opportunities, delve into access available to state-of-the-art laboratories, publications, and ongoing research projects. All of this is crucial in nurturing curiosity and academic growth.

Cultural Flexibility

Learn about the society and culture of the place you are going to. Cultural differences can impact your overall learning experience. Choosing the right country and region, whether for a short- or long-term course, is pivotal for a holistic educational journey.

In an effort to make learning more accessible, many international universities are now offering online PG programmes that offer a global standard of education. These are also significantly cheaper than the on-campus counterparts. Therefore, one needs to evaluate all options, define one’s goals and conduct a proper research into the various aspects outlined before making an informed choice.

The writer is Founder and CEO, OC Academy

