Ace that placement

Tips for engineering students to prepare for job interviews

Nowadays, the job market is highly competitive and companies are constantly looking for candidates who have the necessary technological skills. Engineering graduates, therefore, need to be well-versed with the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and so beyond their course or syllabus. Since theoretical knowledge alone is not enough, engineering graduates must focus on methods to enhance skills and improve their employability.

To prepare for job interviews, start with an experiential learning format. It is an integration of theory and application where tech talent can put in the time to practice their skills and learn the nuances of the latest technologies. It will familiarise you with the skills needed in the workplace. Constant problem-solving, feedback, and practice sessions will help you apply what is learned and make it easy to understand the nuances.

Specialise

Industry-relevant skills are important. So Prioritise quality over quantity. Specialise in specific technologies, instead of learning a little about all. Master the few you learn to put them to use efficiently. It may also lead to opportunities you didn’t think of earlier and offer a better understanding of your goals.

Interactions with industry experts is another way to prepare. This will give you a more realistic view of what companies expect from fresh entrants. Also these mentors will help clear any doubts or questions you may have.

Promote the ability to multitask,as studying tech development is entirely different from actually working on it.

Team work

Peer teaching is another way to allow knowledge transfer and get insights into another’s understanding of concepts. This will help you work in a team and grow into a person who can guide other youngsters in the future. Being a team player is vital when working on big projects.

Companies are now looking for talented youngsters who have knowledge, and are flexible and creative. These can be built not just by reading tomes but by a healthy exchange of ability and desire to keep learning.

The writer is the Founder, BridgeLabz