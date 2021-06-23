Build on woman power

Today is International Women in Engineering Day. Some tips for young women who are aspiring to make it big in Engineering

Like any other profession, it helps to take a structured approach for a successful career in Engineering. For those still in school, thoroughly research various engineering disciplines, speak to people working in the industry, attend counselling sessions, and evaluate your skillsets before zeroing-in on a particular field of study at the university. For women graduates, it is important to find a workplace that facilitates growth to leadership roles and promotes work-life balance. Apart from researching the company’s culture and value system, also try to find out what is the percentage of women in management roles? Does the organisation mentor women to take up leadership roles? Many companies are tweaking their policies to attract and retain female employees; capitalise on that.

Personal development and constant upskilling play an integral role when it comes to early-career engineers seeking to leave a mark at the workplace. The most resilient and successful engineers are those who constantly upskill, stay updated with industry trends, widen their horizon, and are eager to evolve and adapt to changing times. Additionally, it helps to have a vision about one’s career that also doubles up as an anchor to stay focused. When young college graduates join large corporates, they tend to get carried away with the exasperating processes and hierarchies. But it is okay to say, ‘This is what I want. This is how I see my career progressing’, and realign one’s career goals every now and then.

Go with your gut

While it is always good to have mentor(s) early in one’s career, follow your gut and intuition when it comes to making important decisions. All professionals, including mentors, are moulded by their individual journeys, personal experiences and could carry unconscious biases within. Therefore, take those important decisions independently. If there is something you are struggling with, there is almost certainly another engineer who has experienced the same challenges or dilemmas. Therefore, networking with an engineering sisterhood is integral to connect with other women in the industry and to find support and gain wider perspective.

Though organisations are making genuine efforts to eliminate gender bias, it remains a reality across industries. Nevertheless, walk into a workplace without any preconceived notions and do the job you are given better than anybody else. The idea should be to become indispensable based on competence, and earn the respect of colleagues, teams, and managers with a fine work ethic and attitude. Remember, as women, you are helping to pave the way for future generations of women engineers to create a world where gender diversity in engineering is far more equal.

The writer is SVP, SAP User Enablement and MD, SAP Labs India