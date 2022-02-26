Time to mainstream environment education

There is no better time to take up environment-related studies as a career option than now.

Climate change, David Attenborough proclaimed, is the “biggest threat to security that modern humans have ever faced”. The Working Group I’s Contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC [AR6 Report] reveals that the increase in the global mean temperature caused by human activities is unprecedented in at least the last 2000 years. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2022 also gives a similar warning and identifies five out of the top 10 most severe risks over the next 10 years as related to the environment. India is said to be highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, and is already witnessing severe and recurring floods, cyclones and droughts. The AR6 Report notes in this context that the impact of climate change on humans will only increase, if the existing business-as-usual continues.

Urgency to respond

The urgency with which humans are now required to respond to these challenges has had an impact in every field conceivable. At the global level, almost all countries have agreed to pursue efforts to limit temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels through the Paris Agreement. They are committing to increasingly ambitious measures to combat the effects of climate change, in the form of Nationally Determined Contributions. Global financial institutions are increasingly coming together to integrate sustainability into their activities. The major corporations are increasingly called upon to disclose the impact of their activities on climate and nature, as well as report on how their operations would be impacted by the same. There is also a greater emphasis on reforestation, strengthening ecosystems and wildlife conservation.

All these suggest that the existing conventional practices to deal with environmental problems are bound to undergo massive reforms in the direction of ecosystem resilience and sustainability. This will give rise to demand for specialists in the field of environment and climate change.

Thus, there is no better time to take up environment-related studies as a career option than now. With pressure mounting on world leaders, corporations and individuals to ensure sustainability in their actions, there has never been a greater need for gaining environment awareness and know-how.

Take the energy sector, for example. The transition to renewable and low-carbon sources of energy brings with it jobs whose requirements demand knowledge about the environmental impacts of such technologies. The investments required to finance such transition is transforming the practices of banks, institutional investors and insurance-reinsurance companies, whose managers will now have to increasingly factor in physical and transitional risks associated with changing climate. The ambitions of many developing and under-developed countries to attract investments to drive economic growth will increase the demand for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) specialists, conservationists, and GIS technicians who will ensure that such growth is sustainable. This is especially relevant in a country like India, which aspires to become a $5 trillion economy in the near future. Therefore, if there is one specific know-how that will be in demand for years to come, it is that related to environment and climate change.

Domain knowledge

Yet, job prospects are not the only reason why sustainability studies should be taken up. If necessity is the mother of invention, humanity now needs solutions to respond to various environmental changes. However, inventions cannot be arrived at without environment domain knowledge or at least awareness about the impending crisis and its impacts. There is an increasing need for green entrepreneurs who can satisfy human needs in less-harmful and socially useful ways and the knowledge of skills relating to environment and climate change will only aid them in their initiatives.

Gone are the days when a father worried about his son pursuing a career in wildlife photography. The global scenario has changed rapidly and the demand for professionals with knowledge and specialisation in environment and climate change studies is on the rise. A career in environment does not only have great prospects in monetary terms but also comes with an added satisfaction of contributing towards saving humanity. Out planet can no longer afford humans with lack of awareness about environmental issues, we need well studied professionals to deal with emerging challenges and those who can provide solutions to the problems.

The writer is Advisor, Centre for Environmental Law, WWF India.

A monthly column from WWF India