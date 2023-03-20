Time to choose

I am a 26-year-old B.Com. graduate (2018). I was unsuccessful in my UPSC attempts twice. I can’t afford to do an MBA, as my father is in the unorganised sector and I am not eligible for a bank loan. How can I uplift my career? Mohammad

Dear Mohammad,

While finances may be tight, you can still do your MBA and learn the skills to branch out on your own eventually and become successful. There are many online and distance education courses that you can do. But ensure that they are certified and accredited. Should you apply for the CAT (and if you have a great score), there are many corporate and individual scholarships and funding options including crowdfunding (for a deserving candidate). Don’t give up but firm up your plans and get going.

I have completed my Bachelor’s degree in Zoology (Hons) and want to do a Master’s in Microbiology. How many public universities in India offer this course? Which exams should I take? I am also preparing for the combined defence services exam. Annanya

Dear Annanya,

The top colleges for M.Sc. Microbiology include St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata; Fergusson College, Pune; St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai; Amity University, Noida; Chandigarh University; Delhi University; Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi; Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi; Presidency College, Chennai; and St. Joseph’s College, Bengaluru. Some colleges only require a B.Sc. degree with a minimum of 50% or more from a recognised university while others go by scores of entrance exams such as CUET-PG, BITSAT, NEST, IIT-JAM, IPU-CET, DUET, JNUEE, TISS-NET. Check the eligibility criteria of individual colleges.

I have done my B.A. with Psychology and History as my subjects. Can I become a clinical psychologist without doing science in Class 12. What are my options if I complete M.A. Psychology? Tanisha

Dear Tanisha,

Yes, you can become a clinical psychologist without doing Science and Maths in Class 12. You can do so much with an M.A. in Psychology. You could be a sports psychologist, a clinical psychologist, a counsellor, a teacher/ lecturer, an HR manager, prison psychologist, work at a rehabilitation centre and more.

I finished school in 2020 and took a break to prepare for NEET. But I didn’t score well. I have taken the CUET for B.Sc. but am not sure if I should do a B.Sc. (Prog) or B.Sc. (Hons). I don’t see myself working in the corporate sector or sitting for another competitive exam. I belong to a middle-class family, so I don’t have the money to start something on my own. I am very stressed. Please advice on what I can do? Rima

Dear Rima,

B.Sc. (Hons) is considered to be superior to the general B.Sc. both academically and professionally. But it really depends on your aim and career prospects. I would recommend that you complete your graduation (either of the courses) and then think further. I would not suggest a start-up at this point. You are young and basic graduation is almost a mandate to do anything else. You will see how these three years transform you and you can always branch out once you complete the course. I would also suggest that you meet a good career guidance specialist who can help you understand and work through your career plans.