Three IIMs, ISB Hyderabad among world's top 100 for MBA courses: QS rankings

Published - September 25, 2024 06:41 pm IST

PTI
The Indian School of Business (ISB) Campus in Hyderabad. | Photo credit: Nagara Gopal / The Hindu

The Indian School of Business (ISB) Campus in Hyderabad. | Photo credit: Nagara Gopal / The Hindu

Three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian School of Business, Hyderabad have figured in world's top 100 for their MBA courses, according to QS rankings announced on Wednesday. The three IIMs are IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta. Also, the three B-schools have been ranked among top 50 for employability.

Fourteen Indian full-time MBA programmes have secured a spot in QS’ global list for 2025, including three new entries. Stanford School of Business in the US continues to be at the top spot among B-schools for the fifth consecutive year.

The QS Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings 2025 spans 58 countries and territories, analysing the world’s 340 best global MBAs and a series of specialised high-demand Business Master’s Rankings, including Master’s in Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management.

"These rankings offer independent insights for career-driven students navigating the global business education landscape. By providing a detailed comparative analysis, these rankings help prospective students make informed decisions about programs that align with their career goals.

"Indian institutions are increasingly nurturing leaders prepared to navigate today’s complex and dynamic business environments. The strong showing of IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta — particularly in employability and alumni impact — demonstrates India’s ability to shape top-tier global talent.

"However, ongoing challenges related to internationalisation and gender diversity remain critical areas for improvement. Bridging these gaps is not only key to enhancing the global competitiveness of India’s leading business schools, but also vital for fostering more inclusive environments that align with the future of business leadership," added Turner.

IIM Kozhikode has made its debut in the 151-200 band, while the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, and Somaiya Vidyavihar University featured in the 251+ band.

