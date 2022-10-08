Think out of the box

I am pursuing my Masters in Gender Studies. What are the job opportunities in this field? – Irfan

Dear Irfan,

You could be an actor, a filmmaker, a counsellor, a diversity officer, a journalist, a teacher, a legal professional, a writer, a human resources manager, a NGO’s director, a lobbyist, a human rights advocate, an editor, an outreach worker, a public policy analyst, a research consultant, a sexual health, inclusion, anti-racism, or sexualised violence educator.

I have completed Class 12 in Science, but study is not my cup of tea. I want to pursue some fine art skill, which can help me in my livelihood. What options do I have? – Mukund

Dear Mukund,

Consider a B.A in Arts — Fine Arts, Visual Arts or Performing Arts — or a B.FA, B. Des, B.Sc in Design or even a B.Sc in Hospitality and Travel. They available in India and/or abroad and will certainly have elements of academics with lots of practical, hands-on designing, creating, and learning. You can also intern for a while during a gap year to ascertain what you would like to explore and pursue, eventually. There also is fashion design, interior design, web design, textile design, apparel design, jewellery design, industrial, product, furniture, computer games, theatre and more.

I recently completed my graduation in Tourism and Hospitality. Now, I want to pursue MBA in HR. Is this a good option, as I want to work in the Hospitality sector? – Bhat

Dear Bhat,

An MBA in HR is worthwhile if you want to spend your career getting the most out of people and impacting talent and employee performance at work. You will work on recruiting the right people for the job, managing them, and providing direction and guidance to the workforce. You will get a good opportunity to work or even perhaps head the HR department of the hotel chain that you choose to work with.

I am student of Class 10, and nature photography is my hobby. Which stream should I choose? What is the scope in photography? Sukhmeet Kaur

Dear Sukhmeet,

You can choose any stream depending on your interest in the subjects, as photography is a hobby that you plan to convert into a career choice. With the right tools, guidance and approach, you can upgrade your camera skills and find amazing subjects to showcase your work. Take part in national and international contests to build your credentials. Look for interning opportunities with well-known wildlife and nature photographers, magazines, and portals. Finally, enroll in basic and advanced certifications across nature and wildlife photography.

