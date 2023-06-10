Think ahead

I completed my B. Tech Electrical in 2017 and did not opt higher studies. I do not have any job experience. I wrote some technical exams without making much effort and failed. I did not find anything of interest while doing my graduation. I do not know where my interests lie. Please help. Akhil

Dear Akhil,

It is important that you take the time to explore your strengths and interests to find a fulfilling career. Do a career assessment to gain an understanding of your personality and interests and identify potential career paths. Also, self-reflect on your core values, strengths and weaknesses, things you enjoy doing and that you don’t. What are your natural talents? You might also want to volunteer, intern, and check out some short-term courses to gain a better understanding of the options available. Attend job fairs, talk to people working in different industries, and learn what they do and how they succeed in their field. Be open-minded and do not be afraid to do new things. You could also consider doing a MBA should you have a keen interest in management, marketing, sales and finance.

I am currently in Class 12 (Biotechnology + Maths). I recently stumbled upon an emerging field called Astrobiology. I would like to know about the courses in this field, where and how to apply and the scope. Harshitha

Dear Harshitha,

Astrobiology is an interdisciplinary field that combines elements of Biology, Astronomy, Chemistry, and Geology to study the origins and the evolution of life in the universe. Start by checking out online courses and webinars that you can attend to get a better understanding. If you are sure this is what you want to pursue, look for research programmes across universities and research institutions that offer courses in Astrobiology. Once the programme is identified, review the admission criteria, the course curriculum, fees, faculty, letters of recommendation, qualifying tests, scores, and your SOPs. The University of Washington, Arizona State University, and the NASA Astrobiology Institute, all in the U.S., are some choices. Join online Astrobiology communities such as the Astrobiology Society of Britain and the Astrobiology Network. These have ongoing discussions that will give you a deeper insight into relevant trends and course and specialisation choices. You could also find a mentor, read scientific journals, and most importantly get to know a few of these people professionally and personally. The scope is broad and there are many opportunities. Some areas of research include exploring potential life on other planets and moons in our solar system, studying the habitability of exoplanets, and investigating the origins of life on earth. Career opportunities include research positions in academia and/or government agencies and private sector jobs as space exploration or biotech companies.

I am in the first year of BCA. What are my higher studies options in India and abroad? Is it worth doing PG through correspondence? What should I do to be job-ready? Should I look at learning coding languages? Vishwesh

Dear Vishwesh,

You have many choices in India and overseas. Depending on your interest, you can pursue a Master’s in Computer Science or related fields such as IT, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Coding, Cloud Computing, Networking, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, ML and AI, or even an MBA. Doing PG through correspondence makes sense only if you have other commitments and limitations that will not allow you to attend a full-time physical programme. One problem with a correspondence degree is the validity (companies prefer a full-time degree). More importantly, the exposure and experience gained is what one joins a Master’s programme for. To get job-ready, gain some practical experience and build your skills. Interning is a great option. Learn coding languages such as Python, Java, or C++, work and assist on projects to showcase your talents, skills, and creativity. Finally ensure your soft skills (communication, teamwork, problem-solving, EQ, and so on) are sharp. This will amplify your employability.

I am pursuing B.Sc. Cardiac Care Technology. What is the scope in India? Should I opt for a Master’s programme? Sasi Kumar

Dear Sasi,

B.Sc. Cardiac Care Technology is a specialised programme and the scope is quite good in India, especially with the increasing incidence of heart disease in the country. There is a growing demand for cardiac care professionals in hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centres, nursing care centres, and research organisations. You can pursue a Master’s in the same or a related field such as Medical Imaging Technology or Clinical Research or a Master of Hospital Administration. Also, focus on gaining practical experience by working at a hospital or a clinic and build your skills and network.