Things to consider before choosing a hospitality education institute 

Selecting the right hospitality education institute plays a vital role in developing a successful career

Whether students want to go for a short-term course such as a diploma, a long-term degree programme in Hospitality, or study to upskill themselves professionally, selecting the right institute is important. This provides them with functional openness, theoretical information and opportunities for a thriving career to attain professional and personal goals. Here are some points to keep in mind when selecting the institute:

International exposure

Hospitality is a global industry. So students must look for institutes that give them the chance to work in a multicultural and diverse environment. Today, Hospitality courses are designed to allow students to explore international work environments, cuisines, operations, and clients. Internship opportunities enable them to network and gain international experience and acquire academic expertise. Not only does this expose them to new cultures and languages but also helps them develop transferable skills and hone their creativity.

For instance, there are institutes in India that offer programmes in which students can study and live abroad for one semester or more. This way, students get the best of both worlds and graduate with an international degree. Many newly designed courses also offer students international field trips that go beyond internships.

Internship and training

Unlike other industries, Hospitality needs professionals with a broader understanding of diverse industry segments. For instance, a manager should know about food and beverages, safety and hygiene, property management, CRM, and have a working knowledge of finance, marketing and tech. The ability to multitask can only be developed when students have trained thoroughly under different circumstances during their programme of study. When choosing an institute, a student should pay attention to how the institute combines theory with real-time experiences. This is where internships come into play to bridge the gap between the classroom and practical training. An undergraduate programme that includes a period of industrial placement, which blends theory with experiential learning should be an ideal checkpoint for aspirants. A postgraduate programme should help students enhance soft skills, leadership potential and business acumen.

In these unexpected times, students should choose a course that allows for a flexible curriculum that accommodates industry changes. This will give them the agility to move from one sector to another with ease.

Recognition and accreditation

Many hospitality institutes aim to prepare students for the global industry and equip them with essential skills for the future. Considering this, students must enrol in institutes that fulfil global standards of hospitality education, have international accreditations and high rankings, and offer opportunities including semesters abroad. Apart from researching the institute and the faculty, look for accredited programmes that enhance chances of placements.

Financial aspects

An institute that offers financial assistance based on merit and need, as well as ease of payment, will definitely be high on the students’ list.

Faculty and mentors

Faculty is not just about teaching but also includes mentoring. An institute with expert faculty will help students enhance their knowledge and skills and overcome challenges. They will help students with personal and professional development, including handling pressure, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, building self-confidence and making good decisions.

The writer is Founder and CEO Indian School of Hospitality.