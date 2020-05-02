Crisis is said to highlight and amplify our strengths and weaknesses. And the days of the pandemic are being underscored by predictions that we will arrive a tad better on the other side. Having ignored its import in the initial days of lockdown, I find myself living this truth in version 2.0 of social distancing. The additional truism I have gathered is that crisis confirms potential and clarifies priorities. My suggestion here is based on real stories where many of us are experiencing shifts in the unforeseen cubicles of life.

Social distancing has foisted self-dependency on us at a time when household tasks are largely outsourced. Today, I take you through my travails in the kitchen, and extrapolate the truism of potential and priorities.

I have disliked being in the kitchen since my high-school days, when I first stepped inside to aid my mom in rolling rotis. Moving away to independent living, the kitchen was best left to the cook to manage; I would much rather focus my energies on things that gave me joy. As long as I was able to outline the menu, taste and nutritional requirement, I delegated the job — after an initial tutorial on family recipes — to each cook who has cooked for me. The last weeks of lockdown have meant vital adjustment of what I love to do and what I have to do. And, the kitchen exploits have led to many discoveries.

Building a habit

Admittedly, the first three-four days in the kitchen were of scenic disarray — a distracted, disgruntled mind, tentative planning of meals and timelines, with resistance writ large.

By the second week, I was learning small valuable details about myself: I like entering the kitchen when I have substantial time to prepare a meal. By week two, a practice of completing other tasks before entering the kitchen was working better. By week three, the kitchen routine actually structured the rest of my day, spaced out other commitments, and doubled up as a therapeutic interlude in this freshly minted world of the knife and the cooking pot.

By the time of writing this piece, efficiency has improved by 30-40% and I realise that, among all the chores, the kitchen is my welcome refuge. I now flirt with the idea of retaining my chef’s hat, enjoy experimenting and improvising. I am proud of the meals I serve and, as a first, love to eat what I cook.

I have written earlier on the discipline of habit building; how a minimum of two weeks of repetitive action and pursuit can build a habit. I now credibly predict that an activity that doesn’t get you into a rhythm in this duration is not worth your consideration. A habit worth its place, in your limited daily span, owes you relaxation and happiness. And, you will eventually tend to miss its absence.

This article is not to urge you to cook. In my short journey from dislike to enjoyment, I hope to convince you that you too can find a hidden love or hobby in the most unexpected circumstance of life. That you can find your own kind of kitchen inside a library, in the garden, among paints and brushes, in music albums and writing instruments, and in almost anything.

The writer is a freelance writer, blogger, and life coach. nivedita@lifealigncoaching.com