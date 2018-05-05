Publisher: THG Publishing Private Limited

Price: ₹200

The board examinations are over and the results will be out any time now. While some may already have plans for the future, others may still be racking their brains what to do. The Hindu’s thenxt.step: roadmap to careers will help you in the way forward. From choosing your course to mapping your career — this book is a comprehensive guide.

The book has been specially written to help you make informed choices. There are articles by 35 top faculty and experts in various fields covering ten broad areas like engineering, medical sciences, science and mathematics, arts, commerce, law and a mixed bag of careers. There are three exclusive sections titled Motivators, Experience and Exam Prep. Each section has a series of articles covering niche and important areas and branches that you could pick. The articles talk about the course, the examinations you need to take, internships and placements, and their relevance today.

The experts advise you on various trends across the spectrum from hospitality sector to studying abroad. As a student, read through these articles and find out the importance and scope of each sector before you set your goal.

The cover price of the book is ₹200. There is a limited period offer of 25% discount (cover price ₹150) for orders online (shipping charges extra).

To order a copy online, visit www.thehindu.com/publications or send a mail to [email protected]