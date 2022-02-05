Hacking the code

The winner of the Tally CodeBrewers Hackathon writes about his experience

The ever-evolving landscape of hackathons has rapidly advanced the Indian IT industry and helped organisations identify and recognise aspiring engineers and tech enthusiasts, like me, while also creating a learning platform.

While I have participated in a few hackathons conducted in my college, this was my first chance to participate in a challenge, organised by an IT company.

I decided to take up the challenge to participate in the Tally CodeBrewers — a virtual campus hackathon organised by Tally Solutions, on an individual basis.

Problem statement

The problem statement we had to solve was to develop a scalable and efficient URL shortener. Scalability, security, performance, and usability were key requirements. It also required us to develop a login or sign-up page.

Along with mandatory aspects, optional scope was provided to build additional statistical and analytical aspects for admin users.

Initially this seemed simple, but what I did not realise was that the procedure is a labyrinth, especially considering I did not have access to servers, experience in shortening URLs, or an understanding of analytics.

Solution

I was successfully able to access one server through Heroku, which provides a free server to users. Further, for shortening URLs, I set up a counter variable to generate hash, which updated the URL. With regard to analytics, my basic knowledge combined with my mentor’s guidance enabled me to make charts and analyse data.

After building a UI for the problem, I started research on how to scale my project. I delved deep into system design principles to solve this and explored the concept of load balancers, Single Point of Failure (SPOF), and handling concurrency issues.

In the live demo, the final panel added value to my project through their strong critique and valuable feedback. It felt great to win and not only improve my development skills but also to get a glimpse into the professional world. The knowledge I gained through this hackathon will create an edge and help when I seek job opportunities or decide to pursue higher education.

The writer is a student at PES University, Bengaluru.