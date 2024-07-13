The way forward for the National Testing Agency (NTA)

The leak of question papers for the NEET and NET exams have raised concerns among students, parents and educators, and kept the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the centre of a row. While this is a serious issue, it should be seen as isolated events rather than as a reflection of the agency’s overall performance or the integrity of the entire Indian examination system. The focus should be on addressing vulnerabilities and restoring trust in the agency.

Every system is prone to vulnerabilities, but what distinguishes a robust institution is its ability to learn from mistakes and implement stringent measures to prevent future occurrences. Dissolution of the NTA is not the solution. The uproar over the leaks should galvanise the NTA to strengthen its security infrastructure, adopt fool-proof advanced technologies, collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies, and enhance technological defences against cyber threats.

Before the establishment of the NTA in 2017, there was a thorough consultation with educational experts on the need for a standardised testing body. Despite recent challenges, the NTA has a proven track record of conducting large-scale entrance exams with fairness and precision. By bringing standardisation to various entrance exams, it ensured a level playing field for millions of students across diverse backgrounds.

Strategies

Implementing computer-based tests using emerging technologies and creating a distributed physical state of the computer-based testing centres at premier institutes across the country can significantly enhance the the NTA’s ability to prevent paper leaks. By leveraging advanced encryption methods, the transmission of exam papers can be secured and unauthorised access and tampering prevented. Having these centres at centrally funded technical institutes (CFTI) will also instil trust among students and parents.

Real-time monitoring of the centres using AI-driven systems can detect anomalies and suspicious activities and reduce likelihood of breaches. Further, the integration of AI in the evaluation processes can automate and streamline assessments, minimise human error and ensure fairness.

Together, these technologies not only strengthen the NTA’s security framework but also uphold the trust and credibility of the examination system in India. By implementing secure, transparent, and scalable digital examination platforms, the NTA can uphold the integrity of its testing processes, restore trust among stakeholders, and provide equal opportunities for all aspirants.

The government has also recognised the gravity of the situation and appointed Pradeep Singh Kharola as the new NTA chief. Kharola also heads the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C and Group D employee posts in all central government establishments. Further, a committee chaired by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan (former Chairman of ISRO and Chairman, BOG, IIT-Kanpur) has been appointed to recommend reforms to enhance exam processes.

Way forward

The situation must be approached with thoughtful consideration rather than making hasty decisions. First, the agency should be strengthened with a robust infrastructure and man power to conduct large-scale examination. Robust and rigorous procedures should be created and consultations and evaluations conducted to ensure that the NTA operates with efficiency, transparency and accountability. Continuous enhancement of its processes is crucial and gathering regular feedback from students and educators can pinpoint areas that need improvement and drive necessary changes.

Further, It is vital to establish robust support systems for affected students and ensure that their futures are not compromised due to systemic failures. Such measures are essential to maintain the integrity and reliability of the exam system while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders involved.

The writer is the Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and former Director, IIT-Guwahati.

