The walls have much to say

A few years back, the city of Dhaka witnessed the sudden emergence of a man called Subodh — the name given to a graffiti of a man holding a sun in a cage. “He” then took over the walls of the city with the message “Hobeki?” (“Will it happen?”). What the anonymous artist demanded was not explicit, and soon the graffiti became an expression of cultural frustration — a feeling shared by those across the border as well. And that is how “Subodh” first started showing up in Kolkata, making him an icon of protest.

Graffiti became an artistic medium of expression in the early 60s and 70s in the U.S. Artists took up abandoned walls to show their indifference towards the authorities. The liberal aura of Kolkata has provided the perfect canvas for messages of protest.

Graffiti has become an inseparable part of student politics in Presidency University in Kolkata. However, the college authorities consider this nothing less than vandalism.

A movement

Sharing his thoughts on why graffiti is an important tool for students, Bhaskar Sarkar, an All India Students’ Association (AISA) member from Presidency University says, “In Presidency, graffiti is not for art’s sake. It is more of a medium of opinion sharing, and is used as a form of resistance”. Many other students like him have always considered graffiti to be a revolutionary art form.

The same spirit reverberated through the famous Pinjra tod movement in Delhi University. The graffiti on the walls of the hostel drew attention towards the restrictions faced by its residents. This helped the movement grow big.

There is another side to graffiti which is more about individual expression than mass communication. Artists in this category usually demonstrate the aesthetics of their art.

Several colleges across the globe have courses dedicated to street art and illustrations. Shristi, a Bengaluru-based institute of art and design, is one of them. The students have an array of courses to choose from, which makes them more adaptable to it. “These murals make you stop and think about them. It beautifies everything around the artwork,” says Rithika Menon, an illustration major from Shristi. Murals and paintings by students from Shristi stretch from the vividly coloured campus walls to the streets.

The institute has also collaborated with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) under its “Art In Transit” initiative. It is a public art initiative which aims at facilitating meaningful discourse of art and design at public places. As a part of the project, students revamped the walls of some of the metro stations.

Graffiti is often looked down upon for its apparent disruption of the uniformity of our surroundings. Mostly, the graffiti that is inclined towards public agitation is seen through this lens. Since there are no express provisions on the condemnation of graffiti in India, it is important to acknowledge the fine line between art and defacement.

The walls have much to say, if only we could listen as much as we look at them.