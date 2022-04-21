  • The UGC has decided to allow certain higher education institutions to enter into an MoU with foreign institutions to offer dual degree, joint degree or twinning programmes.
  • To qualify, the Indian institution must figure among the top global 1,000 QS World University or Times Higher Education rankings. They must have also secured a minimum grading of 3.01 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
  • Under the earlier 2016 regulations, an institution was required to apply to the UGC for approval for foreign collaboration. Under the soon-to-be-notified regulations, the qualifying universities and colleges will not be required to seek such permission.