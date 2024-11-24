The true meaning of celebrating teachers

A week ago, a friend, who has been teaching for over three decades, posed a thought-provoking question: Does India truly value its teachers and honour them for their service to the nation? As I reflected on this, he shared that, in countries like Finland, teaching is a highly respected profession. Teachers are paid well, and the country invests heavily in their professional development. Finland’s education system is renowned for its success, largely driven by high job satisfaction and enthusiasm of its teachers.

When I mentioned India’s Teachers’ Day, he dismissed this as a superficial gesture, arguing that such celebrations are often meaningless, with governments offering only lip service while the real challenges faced by the teaching community remain unaddressed. A valid point.

Each year, the union and state governments, institutions, and organisations honour teachers with awards such as Best Teacher or Teacher of the Year. However, I often wonder why some truly outstanding and amazing teachers who embody all the qualities of a great teacher are not recognised, while others, less deserving, are honoured. Are these awards truly given to exceptional teachers or do some simply lack the ability to market themselves or the desire to play the game? When the government selects a few teachers for recognition, does it genuinely celebrate and do justice to the entire teaching community?

While some great teachers are rightfully acknowledged for their contributions, there are instances where awards go to individuals who excel more at self-promotion than at teaching. A friend of mine, also a teacher, once pointed out how teachers are often selected for awards: those who excel at completing nomination forms, writing persuasive essays stating why they should be considered for certain awards, and securing recommendations from higher-ups are more likely to be considered. In these cases, it’s not their teaching excellence that earns them accolades, but their marketability. This practice of glorifying a select few teachers while overlooking many truly exceptional ones can create division within the teaching community.

In the age of social media, teachers who are skilled at self-promotion often garner attention, while those who contribute quietly go unnoticed. The “culture of awards” has gained prominence in recent years but its negative impact on both the teaching community and society has not been sufficiently analysed.

Addressing challenges

Rather than focusing on awards, we should prioritise respecting and valuing teachers by addressing the systemic issues they face. Teaching was once regarded as a noble profession in India, but this reputation has diminished due to widespread injustices within the field. For example, many private school teachers earn significantly less than their counterparts in government schools; sometimes less than a fifth of what the latter make. Despite this, the government has largely failed to address such exploitation, leaving these teachers in difficult conditions for years. Would a teacher who advocates for their fellow educators’ rights ever be considered for an award by institutions, organisations, or governments?

Since awards can be discriminatory, we must find alternative ways to celebrate and support the teaching community. A large section of Indian teachers, especially those in private schools, faces numerous challenges: low salaries, high workloads, long working hours, job insecurity, lack of professional development, meaningless paperwork, and a lack of recognition and academic freedom. Many teachers are underpaid for their knowledge, skills, and experience, and their contributions often go unnoticed.

A 2022 survey revealed that Tamil Nadu is home to approximately 25,000 recognised private unaided schools that employ over 260,000 teachers, many of whom face unfavourable working conditions. For example, prior to the pandemic, a primary school teacher in a private institution typically earned between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 per month, while their counterparts in government schools earned between Rs 35,000 and Rs 70,000.

Teachers also face a range of other challenges, and it is the responsibility of governments to address these issues. Governments should create an environment where teachers can find job satisfaction and have opportunities for professional growth in a supportive and enriching setting.

Despite slogans like “teachers are the backbone of society”, “teachers are shining stars” or “teaching is a noble profession,” the harsh reality is that many talented young people today are reluctant to become teachers due to the numerous challenges faced. Nobility without justice may not have stability. Teachers do not expect to be treated like stars or shining stars or given awards. Instead, they expect their rights to be respected, their contributions to be acknowledged, and justice to be done. That, ultimately, is the true meaning of celebrating teachers.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. Email: rayanal@yahoo.co.uk